Thursday social bowls
Twenty-two bowlers rolled up last Thursday to play 4 games of social pairs and 1 game of triples.
It was a day of joviality and rare events, as the $300 lucky rink jackpot was claimed with 3 jaunty Johns and a fire-truck Tink enjoying the windfall. Also, a legend Life Member bowled a rare as 'hens-teeth' wrong bias, the first one he claims in a very long time!
Geoff Leonard and Col Mudie were amused spectators as they attempted to match Graham Barby and Warwick 'wonky knees' Parker in a one-sided game. The surprising 19 shot winning margin in favour of Graham and Warwick was overshadowed by the rare event of Graham rolling a bowl down on the wrong bias. (Graham quickly claimed that the last time Australians voted in a Referendum (1999) was also the year of his most recent wrong bias, and that he has bowled a few good ones since then!)
Another loss was looming early for Marty Tighe teaming up with Gary McPhee, not bothering the scorer until after the 5th end, in their game against Ray Jones and Andrew Trotman. 'Trotters' and Ray were well on top early, as Andrew bowled some great bowls, reminiscent of his time at the club many years ago in the No. 1 Pennants Team (not the Railway as inadvertently referenced last week!).
However, the scoring tightened up, and the scores were locked up at 9 shots each, after 11 ends. Tight bowling by Gary and Marty enabled them to gain the upper hand from the 16th end, bowling out the game to win by 20 shots to 13.
Mick Tonkin and Ron Hornery won the first end of their game against Phil Healies and Rob Irving, to lead by 1 shot. Remarkably Mick and Ron were never in front again.
Phil and Rob led by 7 shots after the 7th end, and appeared to be comfortably holding off the challenges from Mick and Ron. However, the 'Burglar' with his yellow bowls and Ron with his 'wonder stick', kept on coming and were only 1 shot behind with one end to play.
Mick and Ron were good enough to win the last end by 1 shot, drawing the game 19 shots each in a breath-taking finish. 'Burglar' Mick bowls very well and is a handy acquisition to the Club, but he is also very adept at winning raffles, as he did so again on Thursday!
The soon to be lucky rink, (number 5), fielded Rob Tinker and John Wright against John Carr and John Corcoran. Tink and Farmer John were behind by 17 shots after 11 ends, at which point the 2 Johns switched to cruise mode.
The lop-sided score, and sideway glances from the bowlers on adjacent rinks seemed to be the spark that Tink and John needed, as they cut the margin to just 5 shots after the 19th end. In a crazy turnaround, typical of this game of bowls, they gleefully picked up 8 shots over the last 2 ends, to win by 3 shots, 25 to 22. Their opposition team scored just the 1 shot over the second half of the game.
The triples game was also a very close scoring game with the margin between the 2 teams never exceeding 3 shots as Bob Freeman, John Ward and Col Hayward battled hard against John Niddrie, Bernie Mitchell and the reformed twilight star Ian Simpson. Team Simpson was able to gain ascendancy after the 13th end, and were able to bowl well enough to maintain a winning margin to the end, winning by 20 shots to 18.
Saturday bowls were cancelled due to wet weather.
Over the last few weeks our bowlers and visiting bowlers have enjoyed practising and playing on the well-prepared, manicured and maintained bowling green, and are very appreciative of the time and effort put in by the greenkeepers and other volunteer groundsmen - thank you, the greens and garden surrounds are a credit to all involved.
The lucky rink jackpot returns to its starting amount of just $100 on Thursday and jackpots by $10 after each social bowls' day - a minimum 4 rinks need to be played for the jackpot to be activated
A big field of punters enjoyed Saturday afternoon at the club, taking advantage of the punting facilities, prizes and delicious eatery delights on offer. It's worth taking a gamble and reserving a stall next Saturday, or mid-week, for an enjoyable afternoon at 'the friendly club'.
Sunday was the inaugural bowlo music afternoon with a large attendance from muso's and supporters attending, encouraging and supporting this live music afternoon initiative from the club. On a dreary Sunday afternoon, Wilbur and his band of supporters were delighted with the roll-up of musicians, and now are keenly organising next month's Sunday arvo music event. The club sincerely thanks our bowlers and members who have ensured this event has proceeded to this point, particularly the volunteers and bowlers who built and set-up the stages.
Parkes Bowling and Sports Club and our friendly neighbours, the Parkes Railway Bowling Club note the recent successful re-accreditation of our Umpire Trainer and Assessor. We jointly sincerely pass on our thanks, as his accreditation and commitment to be a Bowls Umpire Trainer and Assessor ensures both clubs will continue to have trained and qualified Umpires for our great game of bowls.
The bowling club members badge draw jackpot is sitting pretty and proud at $3200, itching to make a lucky member fairly happy this Friday night. Members badge draw occurs after the meat and vouchers raffle, which commence at 7pm.
- Marty Tighe
Checked out the calendar for May - Tuesday the 2nd falls between Labour Day and International Laughter Day! It all makes sense now - there were groans in amongst the usual banter and laughter heard across the green all morning!
Still trying to work out why Team Johnstone was laughing the loudest, as their losing score suggests the game was hard yakka on Rink 5! Julie Green/Jan McPhee/Betsy Johnstone managed to score just 5 single points against the in form and on fire team of Kim Evans/Kay Craft/Brenda Davies.
Similarly, Gwenda Carty/Lynn Ryan/Joan Simpson/Lea Orr joked and chuckled as the points piled up against them! Di Howell/evergreen Hilda McPherson/Marja Iffland/Elaine Miller were just too consistent, playing great bowls and sharing the load, finishing with a 7 as a drizzle of rain prompted us to call stumps.
Hopefully, several members playing in Orange today have enjoyed a successful day.
As always, we appreciate the labours of our reliable gang of Ground Control volunteers.
Next Tuesday, May 9, will be the Mother's Day Trading Table. Appropriate gifts to the value of $10 please. We'd love to see our non-playing ladies join in the fun.
Save the date for the Mixed Pairs Day on Saturday, June 17. Get your team ready! $50 per team. Maureen Miller will gratefully accept your cash donation to purchase the Beverage raffle prizes!
To play social bowls on Tuesday, May 9, call the club, 6862 1446, between 9am- 9.30am, with play to begin at 10am.
Milk & Mats Social Roster: Elaine M.
- Lea Orr
Parkes veteran golf attendances are becoming a bit of concern after only six locals travelled to Forbes last week for the twin-towns golf competition. In comparison Forbes mustered 24 players and easily won the day's teams event 225 points to Parkes' 170.
Forbes dominated the day winning the individual, runner-up and two of the nearest-to-pins. Garry Pymont headed the field with an excellent round of 42 points, two ahead of runner-up Greg Webb. Graham Cooke raised the flag for Parkes when he won the B-grade nearest-to-pin on the ninth hole, with Scott Kirkman the A grade winner.
No A graders hit the green on the par-three 18th hole, while Forbes' Ross Williams was the B grade winner.
The ball sweep went to 34 points with the winners as follows: 38 points- Jeff Haley (F); 36 - Scott Kirkman and Peter Barnes (F); 35 - Niel Duncan, Alf Davies, Kim Herbert and Barry Parker (F); 34 - Ted Morgan, Steve Uphill and Barry Shine Forbes. Ralph Baker from Forbes won the encouragement award.
There will be no twin-towns competition this week due the veteran golfers "Week of Golf" being played at Forbes.
- John Dwyer
Last weekend saw 7 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex in the Back Trundle Road and shoot at standard targets at both 25 and 50 meters for a collective score of 500 points.
25m 50m TOTAL: Dave Rogan 250 250 500, John Davis 250 249 499, Brian Drabsch 249 244 493, John Maddison 247 235 482, Wally Rudenko 238 234 472. And two shot for practice only.
We have received a new batch of the popular SK brand of ammo but sadly we could not get the SK rifle match and already these are selling out fast.
Our next shoot is at 10am Sunday 7/5/2023 and it will be a feral animal targets which doubles as a hunting attendance.
- Brian Drabsch
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.