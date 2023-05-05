The lop-sided score, and sideway glances from the bowlers on adjacent rinks seemed to be the spark that Tink and John needed, as they cut the margin to just 5 shots after the 19th end. In a crazy turnaround, typical of this game of bowls, they gleefully picked up 8 shots over the last 2 ends, to win by 3 shots, 25 to 22. Their opposition team scored just the 1 shot over the second half of the game.