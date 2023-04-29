It was dawn on Anzac Day, the biggest crowd to date gathered around the war monument on Memorial Hill. The morning sun's glow spilling from the horizon.
Inside the monument's chamber, Duncan Clement rose to his feet to sound the Last Post like he had every Anzac Day for the past eight years.
But this year was different. This year a young Samuel Hunt stood beside him, too lifting a trumpet to his lips.
Together the pair sounded the Last Post.
The moment was all part of a dream come true for the 11-year-old.
And it didn't end there - Duncan and Samuel stood side-by-side during the community commemorations later that morning in Cooke Park, to sound the Last Post.
For some, it's considered one of the highest honours bestowed upon a musician, to sound the Last Post on Anzac Day.
The pressure of such a duty has buckled knees but the Middleton Public School student took it in his stride.
"I'm really interested in the Anzacs and army history, and I wanted to play the Last Post at my school," Samuel said.
That dream was born when he was just eight years old and he started to learn to play the trumpet with Duncan as his tutor, who is the Parkes Shire Concert Band's music director.
Samuel's interest in Anzac history began around kindergarten.
2021 was the first year Samuel, at age nine, sounded the Last Post at his school with Duncan.
Then in 2022 it was the first time he did it on his own.
As the youngster continues to develop his skills, this year he took the next step, joining Duncan twice during the 2023 Anzac Day community services.
Samuel has performed in the shire band on Anzac Day before and has been attending the town's dawn service since he was six weeks old, but never to sound the Last Post before the community.
"I was nervous," Samuel said, referring particularly of the dawn service.
"I was really proud of myself, because it's been my dream for a couple of years."
Samuel would even consider taking on the important role in the community one day when Duncan retired, replying "yes maybe" at the suggestion.
Duncan thought his pupil performed really well on the day.
"It's one thing to practice on your own in a room and another thing to play in front of a crowd," he said.
Duncan said Samuel started off wanting to play the bugle but he decided to put him onto the trumpet out of fear he'd lose interest - the two are very similar except a bugle doesn't have valves or keys.
"He's keen, he listens and takes on board what you say," he said.
Duncan himself joined the shire band when it was a brass band in 1986 and had served a stint in the Australian Army.
He started learning to play music in 1977 on a cornet and then moved to the trumpet.
The Parkes Shire Concert Band rehearses every Tuesday from 7pm to 9pm during school terms in the Music Room above the Parkes Pool complex in Dalton Street. Beginners start at 6.30pm.
For anyone who might be interested in joining them can contact Duncan on 0405 035 164.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
