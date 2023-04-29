Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Middleton Public School Samuel Hunt learns trumpet so he can sound the Last Post during Anzac Day ceremonies

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated April 30 2023 - 12:23am, first published 12:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This year for the first time Duncan Clement was accompanied by 11-year-old Samuel Hunt in sounding the Last Post at both the dawn service and the commemorations in Cooke Park on Anzac Day. Picture by Christine Little
This year for the first time Duncan Clement was accompanied by 11-year-old Samuel Hunt in sounding the Last Post at both the dawn service and the commemorations in Cooke Park on Anzac Day. Picture by Christine Little

It was dawn on Anzac Day, the biggest crowd to date gathered around the war monument on Memorial Hill. The morning sun's glow spilling from the horizon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.