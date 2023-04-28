HE'S won at Carrington Park as a Ram, as a Magpie and a Panther, but a horror injury means Forbes league star Charlie Staines won't get the chance to win at the Bathurst venue as a Tiger.
It was revealed on Wednesday that Wests Tigers winger Staines will be sidelined for up to three months after having surgery on Monday to repair a perforated bowel.
It means he won't return to Carrington Park for the NRL clash between his Tigers and former club Penrith.
Given Staines has been part of a winning side each time he's played at the Bathurst venue, his absence is a big blow for the Tigers.
While Staines grew up playing league for Group 11 club the Forbes Magpies, he did grace the turf of Carrington Park as a junior.
In 2017 it was in a Western Rams jumper.
Having already been part of a Country Championships winning campaign that year with the Rams, Staines lined up at fullback when Western took on a visiting Federation of Italia Rugby League Australia side.
The player who has since earned the nickname the 'Forbes Ferrari' for his rapid pace, was not only among the try scorers that afternoon as Western defeated FIRLA 32-18, but was named best on ground.
The following year Staines returned to Carrington Park as part of the Forbes Magpies under 18s side which faced Bathurst Panthers in the inaugural Western Premiers Challenge.
Again Staines was among the try scorers, again he played at fullback and again the side he played for won, the Magpies posting a 34-18 win over Panthers.
Staines' next two appearances at Carrington Park came on the wing for the Penrith Panthers and again he walked away a winner.
In 2021 Panthers beat Manly 28-16 and last year when Penrith defeated Newcastle 38-20, it was a Staines try which iced the victory.
"Growing up in the country, you grow up idolising NRL players so to get out to Bathurst, a country town, that's good," Staines said after that match.
"Mum and dad were here and a few uncles, too. It was good and my girlfriend made the trip down from Penrith."
There was much eager anticipation about Staines returning to Bathurst as a West Tiger this year, as Bathurst's NRL clash would have marked the first time he'd lined up against Penrith since making the switch.
But the perforated bowel which he sustained in the second half of last Sunday's loss to Manly means that showdown will have to wait.
Still, Staines' team-mate David Klemmer praised his toughness for being able to finish the match against Manly in which he was one of the Tigers' try scorers.
"My respect for wingers has gone up another level," Klemmer said.
"He was screaming for the ball and pushing everyone out of the way to get the ball and take a carry to help the team out. That's just the type of bloke he is. He gives it his all.
"The adrenaline must've got him through but as soon as the game stopped, it must have hit him like a ton of bricks.
"I told him that he'd had a good game, then he had a shower and we had a function after the game. I saw him walking out with the doc. I said, 'I'll see you after', and that was it.
"We found out when we came in for review [on Monday] that he was in hospital. Things happened pretty quick."
Staines' spot on the wing at Bathurst will be filled by David Nofoaluma.
While the Forbes product won't play, there will be other Western region graduates in action.
Welington duo Brent Naden (Tigers) and Tyrone Peachey (Panthers) will be in action and Dubbo's Isaah Yeo will skipper Penrith from lock.
Blayney product Liam Henry has been named on the interchange bench for Penrith as well.
