Here are the sports results from April 22-23 for Parkes teams and more across different competitions in the region:
Round 2: Panorama 3 def Parkes Cobras 2
Round 2
Peter McDonald Premiership First Grade:
Blues Tag Western Premiership: Parkes Spacecats 24 def Bathurst Panthers 16
Tom Nelson Premiership Under 18s: Parkes Spacemen 38 def Bathurst Panthers 0
Western Premiership Reserve Grade: Bathurst Panthers 32 def Parkes Spacemen 10
Round 2
First grade:
League tag:
Round 1
New Holland Cup First Grade: Parkes Boars 40 def Narromine 3
Second grade: Narromine 25 def Parkes 19
Westfund North Cup women: Parkes Boars 50 def Wellington Wild Cats 17
Senior men Tier Two: Kicks off on April 29.
Women: Hits off on April 29
Men: Hits off on April 29
