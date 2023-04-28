Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sports results from April 22-23 for Parkes teams and Central West

By Newsroom
April 28 2023 - 10:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben and CJ Ryan with the annual Red Cross Shield the Parkes Boars were able to secure after their smashing 40-3 victory over Narromine. Picture by Allan Ryan
Ben and CJ Ryan with the annual Red Cross Shield the Parkes Boars were able to secure after their smashing 40-3 victory over Narromine. Picture by Allan Ryan

Here are the sports results from April 22-23 for Parkes teams and more across different competitions in the region:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.