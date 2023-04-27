The Parkes Boars ladies have delivered a clinical win over the Wellington Wild Cats.
The first home match for the season, the Boars Ladies took on Spicer Oval against the Wellington Wild Cats.
On the seventh minute mark Wellington had the upper hand and scored the first points of the game with a try on the wing. But the conversion was missed.
Parkes responded and the match was on.
Try scored by Jordan Gaffney, Maely MacGregor, Nat Caruana and Bianca Wright, with conversion kicks by McKeely van Dyke.
This all took the ladies into the long break up 24-17.
The second half was all about Parkes as speed, determination and team work kept Wellington scoreless in the second half.
Teegan Smede took a long run down the sideline and scored under the post for Parkes then converted her own, taking the score 29-17
Makeely MacGregor got her hands on the ball from a wayward pass from Wellington, crossed the line and put it down under the posts, then converted her own, 36-17.
Maely MacGregor crossed again and Teegan Smede converted 43-17. These girls were on fire.
Cailin Westcott and Nat Caruana worked their magic to keep the younger players focused. Sophie Oliver and Emma Evans kept the pressure up in the forwards.
With five minutes to go in the match Teegan Smede scored again in a run-away effort, then convertd her own.
50-17 win to Parkes.
The Boars celebrated a well deserved bonus point win.
3 points to Lucy Turner.
2 points Nat Caruana.
1 point Alice Maier.
Players player Maely MacGregor.
Next week the ladies face Wellington again - in Wellington.
First points to Narromine from a bustling try on the kick-off in what turned out to be a to-and-fro game for the two sides.
Narromine 5, Parkes 0.
Parkes, responded with a try to our number 8 Big John right next to the posts. Conversion by Brendon Bennett brought the score Parkes 7, Narromine 5.
Narromine hit the line again, this time off the back of a penalty scrum on the five, made the line to take the score Narromine 10 to Parkes' 7.
Penalty goal to Narromine and the gap widened to 13 and Parkes 7.
Parkes scored again through a rampaging run to put the ball under the posts. Brendon Bennett added the extras. Parkes 14, Narromine 13.
The Boars lifted as they stringed 12 phases of play together. Jackson Guy at flanker was playing like a 130kg forward, attacking the ball and tackling without fear.
Boars scored again on the wing, another try to Big John. Parkes 19, Narromine 13.
Narromine respond with a lightening run down the wing to score under the posts. Naromine had the lead again 20-19.
In the last moments of the game Narromine crossed the line on the wing taking the final score Narromine 25 to Parkes 19.
1 Simon O; 2 Jackson Guy; 3 Tom Woods and players player.
First and second grade play in Dubbo against the in-form Rhinos this weekend.
The ladies travel to Wellington to replay the Wild Cats.
