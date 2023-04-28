Parkes soccer muster day a must-attend for our juniors

The Parkes and District Amateur Soccer Association will be holding its annual muster day on Saturday, April 29 at Harrison Park for all players participating in its junior competitions in 2023.
What is a Muster Day you ask?
This will be where teams for 2023 will be announced for the first time, as we prefer not to post names on Facebook or on our website.
You will have a chance to meet all other parents and players in their team as well before the season kicks-off on Saturday, May 6.
Our main reason for creating a muster day was to avoid all the stress on all parties on day one of the season and allow everyone a smoother process leading into their first games of the season.
As part of the muster day the following will occur:
Once teams have been allocated, we encourage everyone to stick around for 30 minutes with your team and have a kick or a brief training session.
This will also allow members of each team to discuss when weekly training will be held, should this be an option teams would like to take up.
The following times have been allocated for each age group at our muster day this Saturday (April 29).
Please arrive 10 minutes before your allocated time:
Under 5 and 6 @ 12.00pm
Under 7 and 8 @ 12.30pm
Under 9 and 10 @ 1.00 pm
Under 11 and 12 @ 1.30pm
Players 13 and over (Open Juniors) @ 2.00pm
We look forward to seeing everyone out at Harrison Park for our Muster Day.
If you'd like to try soccer or see what the local junior club is all about, head down to Harrison Park and speak with a committee member today.
