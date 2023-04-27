The Parkes Boars played their first home game at Spicer Oval in more than 15 years and to the delight of players, their fans and spectators, they brought home the points and then some.
From the kick off the Boars bustled Narromine.
Zoro Soqe took the ball over the line on the wing for the first points, Luke Bevan had the extras taking the score Parkes 7 to Narromine 0.
Narromine put points on the board with a penalty kick, slightly closing the score gap.
But another big bustling try to Zorro gave Parkes a further lead and another five points.
Luke Bevan successfully converted to add the extras - Parkes 14, Narromine 3.
Narromine put up a brave fight but the Parkes forward pack led by Ben Ryan, Rory Nock and Jacob Hardy were no match and shut down their plays.
In his 100th senior game for the Parkes Boars Marika Koroivui scored a try under the posts much to the standing delight of the crowd.
Luke Bevan converted, taking the score Parkes 21, Narromine 3.
The second half was no better for Narromine when Calum Reeves crossef the line on the wing for the Boars.
Massive kick from the sideline by Luke Bevan added the extra points, making Parkes near impossible to catch at this point with a 25-point lead.
Narromine lifted but it wasn't enough and the Boars found an opportunity to shut down their play again.
Mahe Fangupo on his return match to the Parkes Boars was in devastating form in the halfback position.
With 12 minutes to go Parkes were offered another opportunity to score as Zorro crossed the line.
Luke Bevan followed-up with a successful conversion to take the score Parkes 33, Narromine 3.
But there was more to come.
Marika Koroivui gathered the ball and bolted 65m down the field in an amazing individual try to put the ball down under the posts.
The crowd went wild, cheering, clapping and stamping in appreciation for this man.
Luke Bevan converted, lifting Parkes to 40 over Narromine's 3.
In fitting tribute to the past and a proud display of footy for the Boars, Saturday was also old boys day.
One point to Zorro Soqe.
Two to George Taylor.
Three to players player Marika Koroivui.
In a home match against Narromine, Parkes' 40-3 victory secured them the annual Red Cross Shield.
Following the match, the Boars completed a successful day with a players jumper auction, raising $6500 to go towards furnishing the new clubhouse facilities.
First and second grade play in Dubbo against the in-form Rhinos this weekend.
The ladies travel to Wellington to replay the Wild Cats.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.