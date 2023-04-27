Parkes Champion-Post
Smashing victory to Parkes Boars as they return to their home at Spicer Oval

By Cath Ryan
Updated April 27 2023 - 9:08pm, first published 8:40pm
The Parkes Boars played their first home game at Spicer Oval in more than 15 years and to the delight of players, their fans and spectators, they brought home the points and then some.

