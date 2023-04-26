Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes RSL Sub Branch praises best crowds in years for Anzac Day march

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated April 26 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 11:18am
The Parkes RSL Sub Branch has praised the Parkes community for some of the best crowds they've had in years come out for commemorations on Anzac Day.

