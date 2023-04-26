The Parkes RSL Sub Branch has praised the Parkes community for some of the best crowds they've had in years come out for commemorations on Anzac Day.
Not only was the dawn service atop of Memorial Hill the biggest crowd the Sub Branch has ever had, the Anzac Day march through the CBD was the biggest in years.
"Our dawn service was by far the biggest crowd we've had," Sub Branch secretary Paul Thomas said.
"There were even people gathering around behind the memorial which has never happened before."
From proud veterans and families leading the march, the parade at 8.30am that circled Cooke Park was followed by smiling youngsters and school students, and honoured community members.
For Mr Thomas himself, a Vietnam veteran, he was accompanied by his granddaughters from Queensland in the march - the eldest Laura Smitham now 18, hadn't march with her grandfather since she was five.
His special moment with his family was just one of many.
The Sub Branch was thrilled to see so many people stay-on after the march for the community commemorations in Cooke Park at 9am, which Mr Thomas also said was a large crowd.
See our photos from this year's march above.
