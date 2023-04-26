Parkes' guest speaker, a former Parkes man and retired naval officer and public servant, Edward Helm couldn't have described what the Anzac spirit was and is more perfectly in his speech to the community on Anzac Day.
He said the Anzac spirit wasn't found on the battlefield but in the hearts of Australians and New Zealanders, past and present.
Each year that spirit grows stronger, reflective in the size of the crowds that attend Anzac Day commemorative events around the country that increase as the years go by.
Parkes is no different.
Its crowds for events this Anzac Day have been hailed among the best.
See the scenes from this year's community commemorations in Cooke Park above.
SEE MORE FROM ANZAC DAY IN PARKES FOR 2023:
IN OTHER NEWS:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.