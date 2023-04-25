As the locals have said it many times before, if there's one ceremony that's a 'must attend' on Anzac Day in Parkes it's the dawn service.
With the best vantage point for views of the town atop Memorial Hill and a glorious 33-metre high Shrine of Remembrance that's now going on 100 years old, you have the best seat in the house to watch the sunrise on one of Australia's most important days in history.
Every year it draws a large crowd, from as young as toddlers to those who can make it up the hill at 5.30am.
From the long list of wreath bearers to the Last Post sounding from the chamber at the base of the monument to resident magpies joining the service, there are many special moments to take in during this dawn service.
This year saw Member for Orange Phil Donato attend his first dawn service in Parkes and, like every year, our local schools are so well and proudly represented.
Also a first this year, our bugler Duncan Clement was accompanied by 11-year-old Samuel Hunt who joined him in sounding the Last Post.
Here are the scenes from the dawn service.
Photos from the Anzac Day march and community commemorations in Cooke Park still to come so stay tuned.
Have you seen our other photo galleries from events around Parkes?
There's plenty more where these came from in the multimedia section on our website.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.