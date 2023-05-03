'Delight does not forget pain'.
This bible quote from the scripture Psalm 23 first came to Parkes woman Betty Somers' mind when she and the world heard the news of the miraculous discovery of a sunken World War Two ship.
A prisoner aboard that ship, the Montevideo Maru, was Betty's uncle and the Tanswell family's great uncle, Jeff Seamark from Macksville NSW. He was only 19.
Betty has told the story of her uncle before and is still lost for words after the April 22 announcement that the World War Two-era wreck has been found, 81 years later.
It was three days before Anzac Day and two days before what would have been Jeff's 100th birthday.
Jeff is the younger brother of Betty's mum Lucy, who passed in 1997, and the older brother of Joan who is now 92, living in Galston NSW.
Betty said family were able to notify Joan of the discovery before she heard it on the news.
"I'm pleased her daughter rang her before she saw it on TV," Betty said.
"She's feeling like the rest of us, you don't know how you feel.
"I'm delighted it was found but it won't take the heartache away.
"For four years they thought he was missing.
"Joan, who would have been 11, everyday walked to the railway station to see if a train had brought him home."
The sinking of the Montevideo Maru was Australia's worst ever maritime tragedy.
An American submarine fired on the Japanese vessel on July 1, 1942 without realising it carried prisoners.
Among them were approximately 979 Australian troops and civilians captured several months earlier at the fall of the island Rabaul.
The Montevideo Maru was found 4000 metres below sea level off the coast of the Philippines, Sydney's Silentworld Foundation announced.
The maritime archaeology and history foundation partnered with deep-sea survey specialists Fugro and the Defence Department and found it on the 12th day of their search, according to a media release Silentworld issued on the morning of April 22.
Specialists spent days verifying the wreck, Silentworld's director John Mullen said.
"The discovery of the Montevideo Maru closes a terrible chapter in Australian military and maritime history," he said.
"Families waited years for news of their missing loved ones, before learning of the tragic outcome of the sinking. Some never fully came to accept that their loved ones were among the victims. Today, by finding the vessel, we hope to bring closure to the many families devastated by this terrible disaster."
Betty and her family had long wondered whether anyone would ever find the ship, given the possibility strong tides and volcanic activity could have destroyed it.
But there it was, on April 22, in pictures astonished descendants could see was a largely intact ship.
"It was found in two something like 500m apart," Betty said.
"I thought of mum, she done a lot of research on it, on the mystery.
"I guess she was trying to find answers but there were none."
The wreckage sits deeper underwater than the Titanic and will not be disturbed, Silentworld said in its media release.
"No artefacts or human remains will be removed. The site will be recorded for research purposes out of respect for all the families of those onboard who were lost," it said.
Chief of the Australian Army Lieutenant General Simon Stuart's thoughts were with the soldiers, sailors and aviators who had fought for Rabaul.
"Today we remember their service, and the loss of all those aboard, including the 20 Japanese guards and crew, the Norwegian sailors and the hundreds of civilians from many nations," he said.
Betty, who is 82 years old, laid a bunch of lavender on the soldier monument near the entry of the Parkes Cemetery on April 24 to recognise Jeff's birthday, leaving this message - "Uncle Jeffrey Seamark 24.4.1923 (100 today) and mates perished on the Montevideo Maru July 1, 1942 in the South China Sea during World War 2 - the wreckage found 22.4.2023. May there be peace for their relatives. Lest we forget".
The Tanswell family too laid Bottlebrush flowers during wreath laying ceremonies on Anzac Day in Parkes in honour of Jeff.
On the 70th anniversary of the sinking in 2012, a national Rabaul and Montevideo Maru Memorial was unveiled and dedicated in the grounds of the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, and Betty, her aunty Joan and family were there to witness it.
That same year the Parkes Champion Post published an article on Jeff and his connection to Parkes on Anzac Day.
According to a book published at the time Hell and High Fever written by Jeff's battery commander Major David Selby who survived the invasion of Rabaul, Jeff fired the first shot at the invading Japanese from Australian controlled territory on January 4, 1942.
The invasion force of 15,000 men was opposed by less than 1500 ill-equipped Australian soldiers, of whom only 200 survived. The 300 civilians left in Rabaul were imprisoned.
Jeff did his recruit training as a volunteer in the 13th battalion (CMF) and was a member of an A/A unit, leaving the country on May 23, 1941.
After the fall of Rabaul Jeff Seamark and most of his mates were never heard of again and despite exhaustive inquiries by bereaved parents their fate was never discovered - that is until now.
Jeff was believed to be on board the Montevideo Maru when she went down with all hands.
He might have survived to fight another day had he taken up the invitation of his commanding officer Selby, to join an escape force. But Jeff refused, saying he preferred to stay at his post and with his mates right to the end.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
