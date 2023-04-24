Lake Endeavour is set to be transformed into the first developed natural water location for recreational use in the Parkes Shire thanks to $1 million in funding from the NSW Government.
Mayor Ken Keith OAM said the shire has little in the way of natural outdoor spaces that can be used for water-based recreation.
"As a result residents often travel elsewhere throughout the year," he said.
Through the NSW Government's Places to Swim program, Parkes Shire Council plans to bring safety upgrades as well as the installation of new recreational infrastructure to encourage people to get active in, on and around Lake Endeavour - from swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding to fishing, walking and relaxing by the water.
Cr Keith said the exciting development will enable locals and visitors alike to enjoy the fantastic natural beauty of Lake Endeavour.
"Activating Lake Endeavour for recreational use has been a long-held desire of many in our community, and we're delighted to be bringing this vision to life through the funding we've received from the NSW Government," he said.
"The funding will allow us to deliver some crucial 'invisible infrastructure', which will be critical in enabling swift response times due to the remote nature of the site."
Council is currently reviewing the infrastructure improvements to prevent unsafe movement near the dam overflow and provide easy access to the water.
Cr Bill Jayet said that sustainability and inclusion are at the heart of the project.
All proposed project and future elements are to be universally designed, with ease of access at the forefront of considerations.
"We've given careful consideration to the environmental impact of all project elements throughout the entire planning process, with all development aspects planned to avoid vegetation clearance and preserve the existing habitat," he said.
"Natural features such as mature habitat trees have been incorporated into the design to provide shade and aesthetic appeal."
The Lake Endeavour project will add to the Parkes Shire's ecotourism offerings.
The project design is being finalised, with works expected to be completed in mid 2024.
