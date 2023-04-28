Parkes Champion-Post
Around the grounds in Parkes - bowls, veterans golf and Parkes SSAA

By Contributed
April 28 2023 - 3:04pm
Tony Riordan from the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club played in a tight game of social pairs on Saturday but couldn't come away with the win. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Parkes bowls

Thursday social bowls

