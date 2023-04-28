Jim Blake teamed up with Mick Tonkin against Wally Grant and Gary McPhee and were well behind after 11 ends. 'Sir Walter' and the State finalist Gaz McPhee didn't allow big Jim and the 'raffle burglar' Mick a chance to get back into the game, as they won by 21 shots to 13. Mick again had the last laugh in the Club after the game, winning his 3rd raffle prize on third visit to the Club. Well done Mick!