Thursday social bowls
Thirty bowlers enjoyed a great day for bowls last Thursday, filling all 7 rinks on the main green, for 1 game of triples and 6 games of pairs. It was a spectacle seeing the green full, with bowlers welcoming 6 visitors and returning bowlers, creating a terrific enjoyable atmosphere of social bowls.
Tourists in Exmouth W.A., enjoyed their 63 seconds of fame, shrouded in solar eclipse darkness, however our Bowlers, bowling east-west on the TV green, dazzled, as they delivered 2394 bowls, with every 2nd end bowling into the sun, over 3.25 hours in a socially competitive kaleidoscopic spectacle, accompanied by 'polite hand-claps, well-done's and 'let's look away, as another bowl heads in the wrong bias direction'!.
In fact, the red fire-truck coloured bowl which peeled away early, as if chasing a fire, landing in the sand side of the rink, halfway down, was politely not noticed being delivered by our proud ex-Fire Captain!
On a day in which none of the 7 games were close, Marty Tighe, in consistent losing form, led the Freeman Brothers to defeat against John Wright, Ron Hornery and Rob Tinker, losing by 16 shots to 24. Farmer John consistently displayed his talent as a Major Pairs winning Lead bowler, ably supported by Ron, using his wonder stick, with red-truck Rob showing that as a Skip, you have to be up to enjoy it.
Col Hayward, leading for Phil Healies, struggled early against Al Affleck and Tony Riordan (pictured) and were behind by 14 shots at the half-way mark. Col and Phil were proud enough, and good enough, finding their range as they tripled their score over the 2nd half of the game, although eventually losing by 15 shots to 25.
Geoff Leonard and Andrew Trotman played well and were too good for John Ward and Brian Townsend, winning by 26 shots to 13. The in-form pair from the Railway Bowling were warmly welcomed to the Club, and demonstrated their bowling talent against Brian and John.
Bernie Mitchell and John Corcoran played George Bradley and the re-formed twilight man, Ian Simpson on rink 1, the closest rink to the play equipment and BBQ shelter area. Assurances were sought, and received, that neither Bernie or John went missing, hiding in the shelter or looking enviously at the slippery slide, however the final score of 22 shots to 7 in favour of George and Ian, suggests otherwise.
Club stalwart and Life Member Graham Barby led for Mark Fitzalan in a highly anticipated top-rated game against Rob Irving and Mark Dwyer. There was only a margin 2 to 3 shots between the teams until the 18th end. Graham and Mark scored 5 shots, resulting in a scoring buffer of 7 shots, which they maintained to the end, winning by 22 shots to 15.
Jim Blake teamed up with Mick Tonkin against Wally Grant and Gary McPhee and were well behind after 11 ends. 'Sir Walter' and the State finalist Gaz McPhee didn't allow big Jim and the 'raffle burglar' Mick a chance to get back into the game, as they won by 21 shots to 13. Mick again had the last laugh in the Club after the game, winning his 3rd raffle prize on third visit to the Club. Well done Mick!
All bowlers were chuffed to see our friend to all, Bruce Deland- and his mate Warren Bevan, back at the Club, as they teamed up against Ray Jones and Col Miller. The final winning margin of 9 shots to Ray and Col wasn't an accurate indicator of the closeness and the competitiveness of the game.
Bruce and Warren played very well, but were just unable to get on top in the moments in the game that counted - good game to watch though! Col had the opportunity after the match to win and take the $280 rink jackpot from one side of Armstrong St to the other, however the lucky number is proving elusive, as the jackpot increased to $290 for Saturday.
Saturday social bowls
A warm cloudless sky with the temperature hitting thirty degrees greeted another 30 social bowlers last Saturday.
Tony Riordan and Steve Ryan played in a very tight pairs game against Rob Irving and Col Mudie, winning 11 of the 21 ends, but lost by 5 shots, losing 16 shots to 21. Rob and Col moved ahead to secure a winning margin on the 17th end after picking up 4 shots, to break up the dead-lock on the scorecard.
Jim Blake and Brian Townsend lost the opening end against Col Woods and John Wright, but that was the last time they were behind on the scorecard. Jim and Brian dominated the game from the 2nd end, and won handsomely by 23 shots to 15.
The final winning margin of just 1 shot was not a true indication of the standard of the game between Rhona Went and John Carr against Col Hayward and Marty Tighe. Playing 2-4-2, Rhona and John dominated until the 15th end, when Col and Marty finally hit double figures, and then were able to claw back a few shots to make the final score respectable, on a difficult rink.
Brenda Davies and Geoff Freeman enjoyed a good win by 5 shots over Ian Simpson and Mick Tonkin, winning 24 to 19. The scores were locked up at 12 all after 11 ends, and then again at 17 all after 16 ends. Brenda and Geoff broke open the game by picking up 6 shots on the 17th end, creating a big enough margin to bowl out the match, securing a good win.
The game of the day was John Niddrie leading for Mark Dwyer against Jo Simpson and Gary McPhee in a very even game in which neither team was able to break away, until the final 3 ends. Jo and Gary scored 6 shots over the last 3 ends win by 2 shots in a very high standard game.
Col Miller and Guy Ellery were red-hot and too classy for John Ward and Dave Reilly in a very one-sided game, highlighted by them picking up 7 shots on the 11th end. John and Dave tried hard, but were too far back to make a dent in the margin, eventually losing by over 20 shots.
The triples match finished up a one-sided game also, as Ron Hornery, Phil Healies and Mick Simpson dominated George Bradley, Bob Freeman and Darryl McKellar, winning by 19 shots to 9. Team Simpson got away to a good start and never allowed the opposition to get back into the game, cantering on to a good win.
- Marty Tighe
Anzac Day social bowls saw our teams drawn from a slouch hat. Liz B, Jan McP and Marja I notched up a win against Kim E, Eileen B and Brenda D.
Kim's new artillery was on display, impressing the selectors!
Merilyn R, Lea O and Lorraine B had a close win playing Rhona W, Di H and Betsy J.
Di, Kim, Eileen and Betsy are just returning from months of AWOL, welcome back! No penalties - just good to see you!
Tributes to Ground Control for their work, as always!
Save the date: Mothers' Day Trading Table May 9.
To play social bowls next Tuesday, May 2, call the club, 6862 1446, between 9am-9.30am, with play to start at 10. All welcome!
Milk n Mats Social Roster: Kate Keogh.
- Lea Orr
On Wednesday, April 19 we had social bowls. Winners were Bruce Jones and Ray Griffith winning 17+21. Runners-up were Nev Kirwan and Phil Helief winning 17+16. Third place went to Greg Howlett and Myra Townsend winning 15+18. Marble 6 came out and the Margins were 4, 5, 16, 18 and 21. The jackpot this week is $436.
On Saturday, April 22 we had social bowls. Winners were Lorraine Baker and Dave Johnson winning 16+14. Runners Up were Alan Affleck and Myra Townsend 15+15.
Championships
Your Club Champion for 22/23 is Tony Bright after he defeated Jim Daley in a great game of bowls.
The Major Pairs champions are Junior Thorne and Gene Rapp as they defeated Lea Tanks and Jim Daley in a tough contest.
Pennants
We have 3 teams off to the play-offs this weekend.
Grade 5 are off to Condobolin to play Gilgandra, Molong and Nyngan.
Grade 6 are off to Lithgow City to play Dubbo City, Wallerawang, Cobar and Canowindra.
Grade 7 are off to Orange City to play Cowra, Mudgee, Bathurst City, Manildra and Dubbo Macquarie.
Best of luck to all of our Pennants teams this weekend and a special thank you to the travelling reserves in each grade.
In the club on Friday, April 28 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($100), joker draw ($2600) and the bistro serving up some sensational meals from 6pm.
Karaoke is back this Friday evening to always a great night with the talented Alice Maier.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
- Paul Lewin
Condobolin and West Wyalong shared the honors at the Lachlan Valley Veterans monthly golf competition played at Condobolin last week where the highlight of the day was the nearest-to-pin recorded by 97-year-old Frank Taylor.
On talking to other locals the Condobolin super vet has been a regular nearest-to-pin winner over the years and on Thursday it was his trusty driver which gave him the win in B grade on the 17th hole.
In A grade the West Wyalong pair of Warren Steele and Brett Whittaker finished one-two with both carding 39 points for the 18 holes and Steele getting the decision on a count-back.
B grade saw a Condo quinella where Phil Thomas blitzed the field with 44points to win by five from Brian Clemson.
The non-vets section was won by another Condo starter Emon Coe with a solid round of 40 stableford points.
Sixty-five players contested the day where Condo reigned supreme in the Miller/Coles shield (top three scores from each club) with 121 point to be 11 clear of runners-up West Wyalong with 110 points.
Parkes came in third on 101 points followed by Grenfell (100) and Forbes (98).
In the nearest-to-pins Brett Whittaker was nearest on the third hole, Barry Parker (Forbes) and Frank Taylor on the 17th and Tony Glasgow (Condo) on the ninth 18hole.
Ball winners from Parkes and Forbes were Rob Lea and Dale Stait from Parkes and Steve Edwards and Niel Duncan from Forbes.
This week the twin-towns competition will resume with Forbes the hosts - registrations from 9.30am for a 10 o'clock shot-gun start.
- John Dwyer
Last weekend saw 11 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shot at buffalo targets at both 25 and 50 meters for a collective score of 520 points. As the high scores indicate this match was fired under near perfect shooting conditions with very little wind.
TARGET RIFLES 25M 50M TOTAL
Ben Gibson 270 250 520, Zack Gibson 270 250 520, Brian Drabsch 270 249 519, John Davis 270 249 519, Steve Mitchell 266 250 516, Craig Gibson 267 242 509, Luke Frecklington 266 242 508, Joe Doposin 240 228 468.
FIELD RIFLES
Alan Briton 269 246 515 and Ron Cunningham 268 250 516.
And one shot for practice only.
A couple of our young shooters have returned and are knocking the old roosters off their perches, and showing the old man up who is still playing around with his equipment. So watch out boys.
Our next shoot is at 10am Sunday 30/4/2023.
- Brian Drabsch
