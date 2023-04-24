Parkes Champion-Post
Marg Hogan and Frankie Cock find glory with 92 points in four ball best ball multiplier

By Peter Bristol
Updated April 24 2023 - 9:41pm, first published 9:40pm
Marg Hogan had a cracker of a weekend, not only winning the four ball best ball multiplier with teammate Frankie Cock but fared well in the individual event too. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Josh Cheney was back to sponsor the Cheney Construction day on Saturday and 70 players teed-it-up to say thanks to Josh for his support of the PGC. Conditions were good considering the ground staff had renovated the greens during the week.

