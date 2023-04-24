Josh Cheney was back to sponsor the Cheney Construction day on Saturday and 70 players teed-it-up to say thanks to Josh for his support of the PGC. Conditions were good considering the ground staff had renovated the greens during the week.
The weather was a great autumn day and results showed anything was possible out there. The format was a 4 ball best ball multiplier where the 2 scores of the players are multiplied for each hole and then the holes added.
The regular early morning pairing of Marg Hogan and Frankie Cock held sway with a great 92 point haul. These girls head out each week in pursuit of glory and this week it found them and it found them 10 points better off than Tim McCabe and Phil Standen who would have been happy with an 82 scoreline.
The irrepressible Vince Kelly teaming with retired farmer Ken Ryan were next in on 75. Good to see these golfers figuring in the finish as it has been a while between drinks.
In the individual event it was hot, hot, hot. Chris Luke with a 42 haul nudged out Vince Kelly on 41 with Frankie Cock, Marg Hogan and Tim McCabe all on 40 points.
It's just a shame we don't have a leaderboard on the course to see if the scores would have remained that competitive with the clubhouse approaching. Well done to all these players and I believe the biggest smile was on the handicapper.
In the ladies event on the day Lyn Davison, not displaying much purple on the day, cobbled together a 39 point haul to take home the chocolates.
The Nearest The Pins this week were - on the Idlerite Tyrepower 1st won by Ross Smith at 330cm, Harvey Norman 11th won Finne Latu at 180cm, the 18th won by won by Anthony Riach at 49cm. The lucrative 11th hole was won by Finne Latu at 180cm this week.
Ball winners were Vince Kelly 41, Tim McCabe 40, Peter Magill 39, Cath Kelly 38, Michael Dellaca, Michael Lynch, Phil Standen 37, Dale Matthews, Joseph Tanswell, Ken Keith 36.
The Captain vs President was another win for Captain Cath with Cath's team amassing 195 to President Dave's 180. David went to the LIV tour event looking for players to support his challenge of Cath as the beatings are becoming too regular.
Next week is an 18 Hole Medley Stableford with an Individual in Conjunction Sponsored by Quickshine Car Wash.
