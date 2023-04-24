The shortage of veterinarians working in rural clinics is impacting many facets of livestock production and general consensus suggests something needs to be done to rectify this situation.
The lack of vets is putting a strain on the system and those already working in the industry are feeling the pinch.
Tess Bailey from Lachlan Valley Vets in Forbes said conditions were unfair and something needed to change to increase the number of vets in rural areas.
"There is definitely not enough vets in our area," she said.
"Forbes has two veterinary clinics, made up of six vets. However, since the closing of Parkes Vets last year, these two clinics also now service Parkes, Condobolin, Grenfell, and Eugowra.
"Us six vets are servicing an area with a one hour travel radius and a population of over 24,000 people, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
"This shortage of vets means that not only are the current vets working long hours, fitting in x-rays or surgeries in our lunch breaks and after clinic closing time. The vets in general practice are becoming exhausted, both physically and mentally.
"I don't think the problem is getting more vets into the industry, the issue is keeping them in the general practice.
"I personally think that general practice is a fantastic career and I couldn't imagine doing anything else, but it is an industry that has a high work load, high stress, poor remuneration and work in emotional and distressing situations.
"Out of my eleven closest friends who I graduated with in 2012, only four are still in general practice."
Dr Bailey said an incentive for vets to stay in rural areas could have a positive effect.
"If there was something that meant HECS was subsidised and that the vet had to stay in general practice in a rural town for at least five years, I believe this would help," she said.
"After spending six years at university and building up a $100,000-plus HECS debt, I still have $30,000 to go and I have been out over 10 years.
"A new graduate's wage is $28.75 per hour. This is extremely low for the responsibility, mental load and stress that comes with the position.
"The general trend is that vets will move on from their new graduate job after three years.
"This means that they leave, either the clinic or the industry all together, at the time when they are experienced and proficient.
"Ideally vets would be staying with the clinic for a minimum of 10 years, but unless they have a reason to stay in the area and find or have a partner and the support to raise a family, this is unlikely."
Dr Bailey said the shortage isn't only taking a toll on vets, but on all staff in her clinic.
"Our receptionists and nurses are being abused over the phone because of the wait time or not being able to fit people in at all," she said.
"While the majority of our clients are excellent, having to tell people you can't see their sick animals because the day is already overbooked takes a toll on anyone."
Finding a work-life balance can be difficult for most vocations, however it is impossible for Mrs Bailey who has taken to bringing her family on call-outs just so they can spend time together.
"The only family day we have is Sunday, due to my work schedule," she said.
"And if I am called out, both my partner and three-year-old will come with me to make sure we are able to spend time together.
"This Sunday we will all be going to collect blood from 150 goats for export because I am unable to fit it in during the working week."
Without extended family help, Mrs Bailey would not be able to continue working in her current situation.
"I am extremely lucky to have my mother and in-laws who live in town and are able to look after my three-year-old or pop down to our house at 9pm if I have a call-out and my daughter is asleep," she said.
"There have been times when I have not seen my daughter for five days, as I have had to leave before she wakes up and then a grandparent has picked her up from daycare as I have been at work until 10pm at night.
"I am currently seven months pregnant and looking at having to work up to my due date.
"I will likely go back to work within two months.
"We have not been able to hire a replacement for a senior vet who retired last year, let alone someone to cover my maternity leave."
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.