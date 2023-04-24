Coming to you, Parkes: Free online child car seat safety workshops

Parents, carers and grandparents of young children are invited to attend a free online workshop that will provide important safety information about child car seats.
The workshops are being conducted by our councils in partnership with Transport for NSW West Region.
The workshops will be held via MS Teams on Tuesday, May 2 at 10am and on Wednesday, May 3 at 7pm, and will run for about an hour.
Council Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer Melanie Suitor said the correct selection, installation and adjustment of child car seats was vital in ensuring children's safety when travelling in vehicles.
"The workshop will cover the National Child Restraint Laws, types of child car seats available, correct installation and adjustment, when to move to the next car seat, accessories, tips for secondhand car seats and much more," she said.
"It will be a great refresher for grandparents, as child car seats and the rules have changed a lot since they had their children, but also for parents and carers as they are navigating their way through their child or children's growth.
"Local checking day events show that around 80 per cent of the child car seats we checked were incorrectly installed.
"Transport for NSW research shows that children who are not restrained correctly are seven times more likely to sustain life-threatening injuries in a crash than those who are properly secured.
"It is so important to ensure your precious cargo is safe."
These online workshops are the first of their kind in NSW.
To book your place, visit the event listing on the Councils' Facebook pages or call Ms Suitor on (02) 6861 2364.
