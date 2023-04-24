Coming to you, Parkes: Free online child car seat safety workshops

Parkes Champion-Post
Free online child car seat safety workshops in Parkes

By Newsroom
April 25 2023 - 7:30am
Parents, carers and grandparents of young children are invited to attend a free online workshop that will provide important safety information about child car seats.

