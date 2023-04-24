Parkes Champion-Post
Essential Energy plan for major power maintenance in Parkes and surrounding areas

By Newsroom
April 24 2023 - 11:58am
Essential Energy crews will be in Parkes for a week to complete a major maintenance program that involves replacing 30 power poles, 18 pole crossarms, upgrading 14 transformers and more. File picture
It's going to be all hands on deck when Essential Energy arrives in Parkes for a major maintenance job that will take five days to complete and involves replacing dozens of power poles and transformers.

