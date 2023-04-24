It's going to be all hands on deck when Essential Energy arrives in Parkes for a major maintenance job that will take five days to complete and involves replacing dozens of power poles and transformers.
The work will begin next week from Monday, May 1 to Friday, May 5 on the electricity network that supplies power to Parkes, Lake Cargelligo and surrounding areas.
Operations Manager Central Andrew Hinchcliffe said the major works would see more than 130 tasks completed across the area over the five consecutive days.
"Crews will be replacing 30 power poles, 18 pole crossarms, upgrading and refurbishing 14 transformers and replacing various other network components that have reached end of life," he said.
A series of planned power outages will be necessary for the works to be completed safely, and these have been scheduled daily during the timeframe. Customers will receive a notification from Essential Energy advising the dates and times of outages affecting them.
"We are bringing in additional crews and equipment from Condobolin, Forbes, Griffith, Lake Cargelligo, Leeton and West Wyalong depots to work with our local Parkes crews to help complete this large program of works," Mr Hinchcliffe said.
"Significant planning has been undertaken to complete the large program of works as quickly and safely as possible, with a significant amount of work being completed in a relatively short time across the area, to reduce the overall inconvenience on affected communities."
Mr Hinchcliffe said the work is reliant on suitable weather conditions and may be postponed if the conditions are unfavourable or any unforeseen circumstances arise.
"We appreciate that planned power outages may cause inconvenience for some customers, but they are vital to ensure a safe and reliable power network for these communities," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.