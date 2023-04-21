Rugby league is back and the first round of the Peter McDonald Premiership delivered in a big way.
It started with a bang, certainly for the Parkes Spacemen first grade who came out firing against the Orange Hawks at home at Pioneer Oval on Sunday.
Their 40-14 victory is sure to clear any uncertainty that may have surrounded the club in the off season when it lost some key players.
The two sides could not be split after 40 minutes as they went try-for-try, with Spacemen custodian Jake Dooley crossing for an entertaining double.
But round one wasn't without its dramas - there was already one send-off.
Former Spacemen captain-coach Alex Prout got one back on his old team (literally) when he threw an alleged punch inside the first 15 minutes of the match.
Prout, now at Orange Hawks, was given his marching orders and it put his side firmly on the back foot.
Hawks fought on and didn't lose too many admirers while a man down but Parkes put the foot down in the second half and ran out comfortable winners.
"It was a good result for us," Parkes captain-coach Chad Porter told NSW Rugby League after the win.
"They were half-decent, and that send-off would have hurt them, but it was pretty even up until half-time.
"We had some good ball and dropped it, and when we were playing with an extra man, we felt like we needed to score every time we had the ball.
"In the second half, we just went through our sets and gassed them, and once we were patient, we could take advantage of the extra man."
NSW Rugby League described the Parkes side as a new-look engine boasting a lot of size and power, with bookends Takitau Mapapalangi and new signing, former NRL player and former Cowra captain-coach Jack Buchanan getting through a mountain of work.
At the same time, Rex Yallon was good in the second row, and Tikiko Rokodelana added impact from the bench.
"I reckon our middle is the best we have had in years," Porter told NSW Rugby League.
"Our go-forward is excellent, and with guys like Buchanan and the big Kiwi fella (Mapapalangi), it just makes it easy to get on the front foot, and it helps to have guys that know what's going on."
Meanwhile the Parkes Spacecats have continued their winning-form from some very successful trials to scrape in two points above the Cowra Magpies 18-16.
The Under 18s too had a smashing start to their 2023 campaign winning 54 to Cowra's 12.
Unfortunately Parkes' Reserve Grade was the only side to come away with a loss, Cowra Magpies defeating Spacemen 22-10.
The Spacies head just down the road this weekend to Molong with the unavailability of Carrington Oval in Bathurst. Molong Bulls have been asked to host Group 10 Bathurst Panthers when they take on Group 11 Parkes Spacemen on Saturday.
Four games will take place on the day, kicking off at 11am at Dr Ross Memorial Recreation Ground in Molong.
A full canteen and bar will be in operation, with all proceeds from the canteen going to Molong Bulls Rugby League Football Club.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
