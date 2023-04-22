Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Boars couldn't repeat same result in grand final rematch at Mudgee

By Cath Ryan
April 22 2023 - 9:51pm
It was a grand final rematch for the Boars and Mudgee Wombats in round one of the New Holland Cup competition but it wasn't the result Parkes was hoping to repeat from eight months earlier.

