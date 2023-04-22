It was a grand final rematch for the Boars and Mudgee Wombats in round one of the New Holland Cup competition but it wasn't the result Parkes was hoping to repeat from eight months earlier.
It took 25 minutes for the first points to be recorded when the Boars travelled to Glen Willow Stadium to face-off against the Wombats.
Both sides took time to settle into the match.
The new-look Boars side was strong in the scrums winning all their feeds. But a penalty in front of the posts gave Mudgee a head start with three points.
Parkes had an opportunity to even the score with a penalty of their own for a lifting tackle but the ball scraped the front of the posts and the points remained Mudgee 3, Parkes 0.
With 10 minutes to go in the first half Freddie Bainivalu took a flying intercept on the 22m and bolted over the line on the wing for Parkes' first try of the match, giving Boars the lead 5 to Mudgee 3.
The conversion was missed and the tussle continued.
Right on half time Mudgee scored a try in the far corner but failed to convert the extra points.
At the long break the score was Mudgee 8 to Parkes' 5.
Penalty kick to Mudgee right from the kick-off gave them another three points bringing pressure to Parkes and turning the scoreline to Mudgee now 11, Parkes 5.
After the most confusing run of play ever known to man, according to Parkes' roving match reporter, Mudgee crossed the line for another five points.
Conversion was good. Mudgee 18, Parkes 5.
Mudgee crossed again but it held up over the line as awarded by the referee. But after a conversation with the assistant Mudgee referee, he changed his mind and called it a try.
Mudgee 23, Parkes 5.
Zorro Bainivalu found the the line for Parkes with 25 minutes to go.
Huge kick from the sideline by George Taylor gave the Boars an extra two points with the score now Mudgee 23, Parkes 12.
Mudgee crossed again from another penalty scrum on the 5m line giving them 28 points. Conversion was missed.
Parkes secured the next try from the kick-off.
A high stepping, barging run by Parkes' substitute flanker who ran right over the Mudgee defence changed the score to Parkes 17 and Mudgee 28.
But the conversion was not successful.
End of the game and this time the win went to Mudgee on their home field.
Mudgee took the home-field advantage and got one up on all three grades of the Boars with reserves and the women going down as well 56-0 and 19-0 respectively.
The Boars hosted the Narromine Gorilla's on Saturday when after more than 15 years rugby union returned to Spicer Oval in Parkes.
To celebrate, and very fittingly, it was also Old Boys day.
From the weekend, Players Player and three points to Will Bevan, two points to Flanker and one point to Jackson Guy and Lewis Gravatt.
