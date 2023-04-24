Easter Monday bowls
Eighteen social Bowlers rolled up on Easter Monday enjoying the pleasant weather, sledges and competitive spirit, playing a game of triples and 3 games of social pairs.
Rob Irving, Bob Freeman and Col Mudie initially wished they had stayed at home either vacuuming, gardening or unwrapping out-of date Easter eggs, as Brenda Davies, Ron Hornery and Bruce Orr showed no mercy, scoring 11 shots in the first 5 ends, and led by 16 shots to 7 after 11 ends.
Having woken up the sleeping giants, team Orr looked on as team Mudie picked up 15 shots in just 4 of the remaining 11 ends, to inexplicably lead by 1 shot after the 19th end!. However, Brenda, Ron and Bruce won the remaining final 2 ends, holding their collective breaths, and won by 25 shots to 22, proving again the game is not over until final Bowl is bowled.
Col Hayward and Joe Davies bowled very well in tandem, defeating John Carr and Dave Reilly by 25 shots to 18 in another game of different halves.
Col and Joe were cruising as they led by a comfortable 10 shots after 11 ends, however they had to withstand a classy comeback from John and Dave as they fought to close the gap. Trying hard, they were however unable to chase down the big margin, as the experience of Col and Joe ensured they were able to win by 7 shots.
Ray Jones and Mark Dwyer had a classic game against John Ward and Brian Townsend over 21 ends, in which the scores were locked up at 14 each after 14 ends. The maroon bombers from "wicks' Ward, combining with the aqua darts delivered on-time from Brian, enabled them to scoot to a lead of 5 shots after the 16th end.
They appeared to have put the cue in the rack, enabling the long retired Trundle Farmer and Mark to score heavily over the remaining 5 ends, not sharing the chocolates, and winning by 25 shots to 22.
Proving that size does matter, the tall combination of the wily Jim Blake and his bigger sparring partner Steve Turner were not able to intimidate either of George Bradley or Tony Riordan. Team Riordan bowled very well together, and were able to outlast the head shakes, kindly meant curses and banter, to win by 23 shots to 14.
Thursday social bowls
Luckily, the early morning showers cleared up on-time last Thursday, as there were 18 eager Bowlers itching to play a game of triples and 3 games of social pairs.
Graeme Dixon continued his great form from the previous week, combining nicely with Ron Hornery and the annoyling consistent John Ward, putting the early pressure on the combination of mighty Mal Porter, Bob Freeman and Gary McPhee.
Mal and Bob set up the head on the 8th end nicely, allowing Gary to note down a 5 shot win, to break open the tight game. Team McPhee withstood all challenges from team Ward, winning by 20 shots to 16.
John Niddrie and Rob Irving had a close win by 17 shots to 15 against Ray Jones and John Corcoran. Ray and John were behind on the scorecard until the 14th end, where they poked their noses ahead to lead by 1, however they were unable to resist the consistent John and Rob, who regained the lead on the next end, and were able to maintain the 2 shot gap for the remainder of the game.
Mick Tonkin returned for his second game at the club, teaming up with the delighted George Bradley, as they steamrolled Jim Blake and Steve Ryan, winning 21 shots to 13.
In a one-sided game, Tony Riordan and Al Affleck were too strong for John Carr and Col Mudie, winning by 25 shots to 11.
Frank Gersbach Cup
The club warmly welcomed the 7 teams from the Railway Bowling Club on Saturday to contest the first of 2 rounds of Pennant format bowls for the Frank Gersbach Cup in Major and Minor grades.
Railway won the Minor grade convincingly, winning 3 of the 4 rinks. Our club prevailed in the Major grade, winning 2 of the 3 rinks. Railway led by 2 shots overall for the Bob and Geoff Freeman Shield, courtesy of their big winning margin in the Minor grade games.
Darryl McKellar and Joanne Simpson were the 2 standout bowlers for our club, and were worthy winners of the 'Matey' awards - well done to both Bowlers. We look forward to the return matches against the Railway later in the year, at the Railway Club.
The lucky rink jackpot is $280 today (Thursday) and jackpots by $10 after each social Bowls' day - a minimum 4 rinks need to be played for the jackpot to be activated.
The Bowling Club members jackpot of $3000 is primed to slip into a lucky Members pocket/handbag this Friday night. Also the meat raffle, Club voucher and shopping voucher draws commence at 7pm.
- Marty Tighe
On Wednesday, 12th April we had social bowls. Winners were Dave Johnson and Clive Stibbard winning 18+16. Runners Up were John Corcoran and Paul Lewin winning 17+14. Marble 5 came out and the Margins were 2, 14, 15 and 16. The jackpot this week is $414.
Congratulations to Annie Teague who played in the Zone Junior Singles Championship on Wednesday.
On Saturday, 15th April we had social bowls. Winners were Doug Fletcher, George Greenhalgh and Gene Rapp winning 15+7.
We had 28 bowlers head to the town club for the first round of the Frank Gersbach Parkes Cup for 2023. The Majors were defeated 49-73 but the Minors were too strong winning 89-63. That gives us a 2 point lead in the Bob and Geoff Freeman Shield heading into the final round at home in September.
Championships
In the Major Singles Juicy Daley defeated Dougie Miller and Tony Bright defeated Phil Barnard, so the Final is set for Sunday, 23rd April at 1pm between Juicy Daley and Tony Bright this will be a game not to be missed.
In the Major Pairs Junior Thorne and Gene Rapp defeated Steve Clegg and Mick Dunn, that puts Junior Thorne and Gene Rapp in the Final against Lea Tanks and Juicy Daley on Tuesday 25th April at 12:30pm another game that will be well worth a watch.
In the Minor Pairs Wally Grant and Alan Curteis defeated Phil Barnard and Blake Strudwick to gain the first spot in the Final and Junior Thorne and Jake Brown defeated Myra Townsend and Tony Latter but have a Semi-Final against Marty Fitzpatrick and John Corcoran to make the Final.
Pennants
Our Grade 6 and 7's head to their respective venues this Saturday for the first round of Pennants Play-offs. We wish them the best of luck. Teams will be out this afternoon.
This week we have Social Bowls on Wednesday 19th April at 1pm and Social Bowls on Saturday 22nd April at 1pm. Names in by 12:30pm please and everyone is welcome.
In the Club on Friday 21st April we have Happy Hour 5-7pm, Meat Tray Raffles, Badge Draw ($50), Joker Draw ($2,550) and the Bistro serving their amazing meals from 6pm.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
- Paul Lewin
Tuesday social bowls began with a "spider", all our coloured bowls looking like a huge box of Smarties had been strewn across the green! Hilda cleaned up as her bowl was snared by the spider.
The sweet guys of Ground Control waved their magic over the greens again - that main green is immaculate - thanks fellas! Come and play and try it out for yourself!
Three rinks of two-bowl triples were on the production line this morning. A "power play" on one nominated end whetted our curiosity!
Rhona was busy totting up the years represented on Rink 11 (463 if you're wondering), and it turns out that 2 of the ladies were born before Smarties even existed (1937)! Frances Charlton/Hilda McPherson/Cherie Frame took 5 ends to warm up, but then opened their score with a big 4 and they were off! In this game against Merilyn Rodgers/Kay Craft/Rhona Went the lead changed several times.
On the second last end, Team Went were comfortably ahead by 2, Rhona was feeling in the pink, when along came their adversaries . . . and scored . . . . another Big 4!!
Team Frame won by 2 and savoured the moment! (Power play influence - they still would have won by one!)
The power play turned out to be the nemesis of Team Orr - Kim Evans/Carol Reed/Lea Orr. We opened up a comfortable lead - until the P P end! It was on that end that Gwenda Carty/Joan Simpson/Marja Iffland (and sub Maureen Miller) scored a 3, making that plus 6 on the card!
From there, the scores drew level several times, it was such an enjoyable tussle! Last end, Team Orr up by 2, Kim's bowls touching each other AND the jack! What a bowler, what a position to be in! Last bowl by skip Maureen was a pearler, the right weight, perfect - just skimmed past Lea's blocker and took out the two reds resulting in a win by just one point to Team Iffland/Miller. We won't be sharing our Smarties with them! LOL
Laurie Keane brought along her sister, Carol Helies, for a roll up today. On opposing teams, sisterly love was put on hold.
Once again, the score remained close throughout, as Lynn Ryan/Carol H/Lorraine Baker kept a slight advantage for much of the game against Di Howell (& sub Eileen Bradley)/Laurie K/Maureen Baillie. Looks like they over-indulged in the Smarties spread about, as they let Team Baillie draw ahead for a good win over the final ends. Lorraine's team earned one extra point in the P P.
Lucky winners back in the club were Carol R, Di, Frances and Maria (100's club) There was a winners' card draw: names have eluded me!
Please note: the Open Classic Triples Tournament that was to have been held mid-May has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.
There will be a Mothers' Day trading table on Tuesday 9th May.
Next Tuesday is ANZAC Day. If you would like a social roll-up that morning, turn up at 9.30am and games will be organised. No need to call first!
- Lea Orr
The Forbes pair of Andrew Grierson and Steve Uphill fought out the twin-towns veterans golf competition at Parkes last week with Grierson getting the decision by one point.
Played in windy conditions Grierson returned a respectable 36 points for the 18 holes to win the day, while he also won the A grade nearest to pin on the 11th hole as did Uphill on the par three fourth hole.
B grade nearest-to-pin winners were Parkes' Michael Lynch on the fourth and Steve Edwards from Forbes on the 11th hole.
Despite Forbes players finishing one-two on the day Parkes won the twin-towns shield 195 points to Forbes' 188.
Niel Duncan won the encouragement award on a count-back from Parkes' RobCheney.
Twenty-eight players contested the day - 16 from Parkes and 12 from Forbes.
The ball sweep went to 30 points with the winners as follows: 34 - John Pearce (P); 33 - Rob Staples, Mick Bond and John Dwyer (P) and Ross Williams (F); 30 - Gordon Pritchard (P).
This week Condobolin hosts the monthly Lachlan Valley Veterans 18-hole competition - registrations from 9am for a 10am start.
- John Dwyer
Last Weekend saw only 5 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shoot at Buffalo Targets at both 25 and 50 meters for a collective score of 520 points.
25m 50m TOTAL
Brian Drabsch 269 249 518.
Ron Cunningham 270 248 518.
Luke Frecklington 266 250 516.
Steve Mitchell 268 239 508.
John Smeaton 269 239 508.
The weather looked real bad at the start of the morning but cleared up completely and that apparently kept shooters away.
Luke charged to a better brand of ammo at 50 meters and top scored at that range, look out now that he has found something that works.
Talking about ammo the club has managed to obtain 3 types of SK ammo to tide the club over until we can get the favoured SK Rifle Match Ammo.
Our next shoot in at 10am Sunday 23/4/23 which will be standard targets at both ranges.
- Brian Drabsch
