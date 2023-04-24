From there, the scores drew level several times, it was such an enjoyable tussle! Last end, Team Orr up by 2, Kim's bowls touching each other AND the jack! What a bowler, what a position to be in! Last bowl by skip Maureen was a pearler, the right weight, perfect - just skimmed past Lea's blocker and took out the two reds resulting in a win by just one point to Team Iffland/Miller. We won't be sharing our Smarties with them! LOL