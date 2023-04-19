The power of routine: How establishing healthy habits can improve your life

Finding the perfect balance in life is hard.



We all lead busy lives filled with work, family commitments, social events, chores, etc.



The scales inevitably tip to either side as we try to add weight to either side.



Sometimes we work too much; other times, we overdo the social times, sometimes waking up with a headache from overindulgence.



The important thing is that we try to keep in balance.

And one way to strike the perfect balance in life is to have a healthy routine.



A routine is powerful and can be an excellent self-improvement tool.



Establishing a routine is the perfect starting point if you want to improve your life.



But if you're not used to a routine, it can be difficult to establish one.



We'll share the power of routine and how establishing healthy habits can improve your life.

Achieve work-life balance

The first step is to assess your work-life balance.



How much time are you spending in front of your electric standing desk and monitor?



If you work full-time, you should average around 38 to 40 hours a week.



This is standard across most of the Western world.



If you're putting in long, unpaid hours, this is a warning sign that your routine is out of whack.



You should arrive at work on time and clock off on time.



This means you have time to focus on the other aspects of your routine that we'll discuss below.



If a significant project or big task requires extra hours, you should take these off in lieu once the big job is complete.

Eat a balanced diet

Part of establishing healthy habits is eating a balanced diet.



This will help you to feel better, have more energy and improve your mood.



If you're prone to sweet, salty snacks, it's time to cut them down.



A treat once in a while is okay, but unhealthy snack food all the time is not a healthy habit.

Your diet should include fresh fruit, vegetables, grains, legumes, and fibre. Ideally, you should choose lean, low-fat meats over rich red meat.



So instead of steak or chops, grill or poach some chicken.



Fish is an excellent protein source containing omega-3 oils that will improve your brain health.



In addition to eating right, stay well hydrated.



Water is the best source of hydration, so carry a refillable water bottle with you to work and when you head out.



Avoid sweet, carbonated drinks and choose juice in moderation, as it contains a fair amount of sugar.

Establish a healthy sleep routine

A critical healthy habit is getting enough sleep.



If you don't get enough sleep, all aspects of your life suffer - you'll make bad decisions as your judgement is impaired, and you'll underperform at work.



You won't have enough energy for social events either.

The best sleep practice is to go to bed and get up simultaneously every day, even on the weekends.



This will establish a healthy circadian rhythm with positive flow-on effects in your life.



Part of this is also practising good sleep hygiene.



This means that you should be in bed an hour or so before you go to sleep and that you put down your blue-light-emitting phone, tablet or computer.



Read a book instead, or listen to a podcast or audiobook.



This will help you wind down and prepare for a good night's sleep.

Make time for friends and family

Establishing a healthy routine means making time for your nearest and dearest.



Social connection has proven benefits for your mind, body and spirit.



Try to have some social time once a week or so. Y



ou might go to the movies with a friend or have some pals over for a card or board game.



An alcoholic drink here or there is okay but in moderation.



Too much alcohol has negative impacts in most areas of life.



If your main friend group likes to drink heavily, you can always come for one or two, then excuse yourself and head home.

Invest time in your hobbies and interests

Finally, the last step in creating healthy habits is to have a solitary interest or hobby to pursue.



This will give you some much-needed downtime and improve your wellbeing.



There are many hobbies you can pursue. Some people like to write poetry or fiction, while others build models. You might explore painting, drawing, or sewing.



Others still like to spend time in the kitchen cooking or baking.



If you don't have a hobby or interest, try a few different things and find what fulfils you and makes you satisfied.

In conclusion

This helpful article has shared the power of routine and how you can establish healthy habits to improve your life.

