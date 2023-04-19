Many people intensely dislike brussels sprouts, and I am one of them. But Project Sprouts in Parkes is quite another matter.
Project Sprouts is an organisation which is growing children's potential by connecting families to health and community support services.
At present one in five of our region's children is not ready to start school at age five, a problem which is far larger here than in the cities.
A 2018 report from The Royal Far West Children's Organisation called them the "Invisible Children" and Far West is involved with Project Sprouts, as are many others in our community.
Sherree Rosser and Anne Norton from Sprouts came along to update Que on the progress being made, pointing out that monetary support from the community is going to be needed again in the future to keep this important work going.
Our meeting was a very happy one as our International Women's Day luncheon was a great success, with two riveting speakers, a wonderful parade of wedding dresses modelled by a couple of our still-trim members and a very happy gaggle of students from Parkes High School - thank you girls. Plus good food, good chat and much laughter.
Our next major community event will be the Parkes Open Gardens in October and, of course, we will be manning the canteen at the Parkes Jockey Club for the next race meetings. Good food guaranteed.
With Easter now over and chocolate eggs and bunnies all consumed, attention has returned to teddy bears.
Following the call for bears by ambulance officers to calm stressed children, we had some bears already knitted to show at the meeting. That was great, but we could use more help. So if you could knit a bear or two, or three or four, please give me a ring on 0407 894 498.
Parkes Que Club is still also looking for new, younger members to keep us on our toes, so please call me if you'd like to find out more.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.