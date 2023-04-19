Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Que Club talks Parkes Sprouts and knitting bears for traumatised children

By Pam Nankivell
Updated April 19 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:19am
Parkes Que Club president Kath Whitchurch with Project Sprouts represetnatives Sherree Rosser and Anne Norton who gave an update on the important work they're doing at a club meeting. Picture supplied
Many people intensely dislike brussels sprouts, and I am one of them. But Project Sprouts in Parkes is quite another matter.

