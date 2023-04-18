Year 5 Parkes East Public School student Samara Wood has been entering Michael McCormack's annual Anzac writing competition every year for the last five years.
And this year, for the first time, she's been named among a handful of high achievers in the competition.
More than 650 primary and secondary students from around 30 schools across the Riverina electorate submitted entries into Mr McCormack's 13th Anzac writing competition.
This year's theme was 'Our Anzac heroes in the Riverina and Central West'.
Four winners and four highly commended recipients were named in both the primary and high school categories, the electorate divided into north, south, east and west divisions and all receiving a book prize each from the Australian War Memorial.
Samara was thrilled and surprised to receive a highly commended.
"It's exciting and I am surprised, because I enter every year," the 11-year-old said.
"It's a good thing," she added about the highly commended.
Samara aims to write about something different every year and stories that are emotionally impacting. This year was about a dog, titled 'Good Mate', who comforted a soldier all through the war and in the end, the dog took a bullet for him.
Her very first entry was about an Anzac kitten.
"I feel very proud," Samara said.
"I love writing... Whatever your mind thinks of you just write it.
"I like narratives not topics, because with narratives you can go as wild as your imagination takes you."
Samara's school is also over the moon about her result.
"We are exceedingly proud of Samara. This is an example of the fine writing she does at school," principal Michael Ostler said.
Mr McCormack thanked the students, teachers and parents for contributing to the competition, which was created so younger generations could directly participate in preserving and continuing to honour the service and sacrifice of defence personnel, not only during World Wars I and II, but more recent military operations as well.
"The quality of writing from this year's entrants is outstanding," Mr McCormack said.
"From writing about Afghanistan Veteran Nathanael Galagher, to writing from the perspective of a Waler war horse on a rescue mission, to comparing and contrasting the life of a 12-year-old boy in 1914 to now, the winning students have written impressive and inspiring pieces very deserving of a book prize.
"We must never forget the service and sacrifice of those who have served and continue to serve in the military to uphold the democracy and freedoms our nation holds so dear."
Each of the 16 winning and highly commended entries have been published in the 52-page Anzac Day commemorative booklet produced by Mr McCormack, which also contains fascinating articles of the extraordinary deeds of ordinary Riverina and Central West men and women who went to war.
Samara's story can be found on page 46 of the booklet.
There was also a winner and highly commended from Red Bend Catholic College - Year 7 Frank McMahon (12) and Year 10 Charles Best (15), and one winner from Forbes North Public School, Year 5 Lexie Finn (10).
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
