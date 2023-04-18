Parkes Champion-Post
Sports results from April 15-16 for Parkes teams and Central West

By Newsroom
Updated April 18 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:21pm
Joey Dwyer and the Parkes Spacemen first grade have come out firing in their first game of the 2023 season of the Peter McDonald Premiership. Is it the year of the Spacies? Picture by Jenny Kingham
Here are the sports results from April 15-16 for Parkes teams and more across different competitions in the region:

