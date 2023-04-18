Here are the sports results from April 15-16 for Parkes teams and more across different competitions in the region:
Round 1:
Round 1
Peter McDonald Premiership First Grade:
Blues Tag Western Premiership: Parkes Spacecats 18 def Cowra Magpies 16
Tom Nelson Premiership Under 18s: Parkes Spacemen 54 def Cowra Magpies 12
Western Premiership Reserve Grade: Cowra Magpies 22 def Parkes Spacemen 10
Round 1
First grade:
League tag:
Round 1
New Holland Cup First Grade:
Second grade: MUDGEE WOMBATS 56 defeated PARKES BOARS 0
Westfund North Cup women: MUDGEE WOMBATS 19 defeated PARKES BOARS 0
Senior men Tier Two: Kicks off on April 29.
Women: Hits off on April 29.
Men: Hits off on April 29.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.