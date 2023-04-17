Parkes Champion-Post
Five days of double demerits over Anzac Day period

By Newsroom
Updated April 18 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 9:54am
Parkes Highway Patrol Sergeant Adam Cornish is reminding locals there will be extra police in the area over the five days of double demerits this Anzac Day. Picture supplied
Double demerit points will be in place for five days in the lead-up to and on Anzac Day as police expect a busy time on our roads.

