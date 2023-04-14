Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Orange MP Phil Donato welcomes Labor government as minister for regional transport and roads Jenny Aitchison announces pothole funds

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
April 14 2023 - 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for regional transport and roads Jenny Aitchison. Picture by Carla Freedman
Minister for regional transport and roads Jenny Aitchison. Picture by Carla Freedman

Member for Orange Phil Donato has welcomed more "openness" from the new Labor government following a visit from incoming minister for regional transport and roads Jenny Aitchison.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.