Trundle's new skate park helps to enhance Berryman Oval precinct

By Newsroom
April 14 2023 - 1:56pm
Thanks to a number of groups and grants that helped fund it, Trundle now has a skate park, located in the Berryman Oval precinct. Picture supplied
Trundle now has a skate park to call its own, with works officially completed and the facility open for the community to enjoy.

