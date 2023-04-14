Trundle now has a skate park to call its own, with works officially completed and the facility open for the community to enjoy.
Multiple groups and grants helped to fund the project - $150,000 coming from round three of the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund, $20,000 from the Trundle Progress Association, $8000 from the Trundle Town Improvement fund and Parkes Shire Council contributed $10,000.
The skate park has been built in the Berryman Oval precinct, adding to a suite of grant-funded projects taking place at the location to enhance the facility as a whole, such as new exercise equipment and cricket nets.
The skate park consists of a number of elements which were designed after consultation with school-aged children. The Trundle Community Consultative Committee conducted further consultation at the Trundle Show where youth members of the community were invited to suggest their priority projects for their township.
Council said in its announcement to the community the skate park was identified as the number one project.
Parkes Shire Mayor Ken Keith OAM expressed his delight over the completion of the project.
"Despite some delays due to Covid lockdowns, ongoing wet weather conditions and natural disasters, we are pleased to have been able to bring this much-needed and much-wanted facility to the community of Trundle," he said.
"The skate park offers the youth of the town another opportunity to engage with a new active lifestyle option, a social outlet to build friendships and an opportunity to learn new skills."
Among the work involved was bulk earthworks, civil design work, constructing solid surfaces, ramps, profiles, steps and blocks, fabrication, landscaping and installing cast items.
For more information on projects planned and underway throughout the Parkes Shire visit council's website at parkes.nsw.gov.au.
