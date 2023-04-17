Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Exciting upgrades to Lions Park in Parkes have been accelerated

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated April 18 2023 - 12:46pm, first published April 17 2023 - 6:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Birthday parties at Lions Park will be a lot more exciting with new play equipment, including flying foxes, climbing towers, trampolines and a carousel that will turn this popular spot into a play paradise for young and old.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.