Birthday parties at Lions Park will be a lot more exciting with new play equipment, including flying foxes, climbing towers, trampolines and a carousel that will turn this popular spot into a play paradise for young and old.
That's according to Parkes Shire Council who has approved the new project for the park in Molong Road that will completely transform and enhance its playground.
The design by Moduplay includes a new collection of play equipment, additional shade and new shelters and barbeques.
It features a 25m double sky rider (flying fox), multi-play skytower, rock climbing block, swing set with an inclusive seat, 2.3m wheelchair-accessible carousel, three mini trampolines, balance trail, junior multi-play unit and a winding bike path.
And it's all expected to be completed by July this year.
Preliminary work on the area began on March 29 with the removal of two large dangerous Aleppo pines located next to the toilet block.
Removal of the old equipment and construction of the new play equipment, shelters and barbeques are planned to begin in late April and will take about 10 weeks to complete, weather permitting.
The area will be closed for those 10 weeks to make way for the new-look Lions Park.
The project is jointly funded by the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program (LRCI) with $415,000 and Parkes Shire Council throwing in $435,000, and is the first of the 'Destination Parks' council has planned for the town.
At council's March monthly meeting there was a proposal to divert LRCI funding intended for two other projects that were at risk of not being completed by the June 30, 2023 deadline, to Lions Park which in turn would accelerate the work.
Council secured $2.67 million in funding through Phase 3 of the LRCI in the 2021-22 Federal Budget to deliver various projects in the Parkes Shire.
These included a power upgrade in Cooke Park to ensure reliable and continuous supply for major events held in the park, and the construction of the Gates of Graceland at Parkes attraction (jointly funded) at the Henry Parkes Centre, for which the design is on public exhibition.
Council's general manager Kent Boyd said in his report that was tabled at the March 21 meeting these two projects were at risk of not being completed by the end-of-project date and recommended these funds from the LRCI go to another project.
"Unfortunately the tender requests for [the Cooke Park power upgrade] have gone well over the budgeted allocation ($380,000), and the recommendation by Essential Energy for the location of a new transformer is not suitable from a visual amenity perspective," he wrote.
"With the time to negotiate new locations/designs, and the cost likely to well exceed the budget, the viability of this project needs to be reconsidered."
Mr Boyd added design delays for the Gates of Graceland had held up this project.
"To avoid having these funds put at risk, it is proposed to divert the funds to a project that meets the LRCI criteria and is deliverable within the timeframe," he said.
"One such project is the upgrade of Lions Park, which is identified in Council's Delivery Program.
"Using this funding to deliver this project will remove the need to use council reserves, however an accelerated delivery of this project would be required."
Councillors unanimously approved the recommendation.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
