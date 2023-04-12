Parkes Champion-Post
Peter Barnes keeps Forbes firing as they dominate Parkes' veteran golfers

By Barry Shine
Updated April 12 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:44pm
Lachlan Valley and Forbes Veterans Golfers Association president Peter Barnes left all his bad shots on the Canberra courses he played last weekend to win last Thursday's twin-towns competition played in Forbes with a handy 41 points.

