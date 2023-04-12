Barnes keeps Forbes firing as they dominate Parkes' veteran golfers

Lachlan Valley and Forbes Veterans Golfers Association president Peter Barnes left all his bad shots on the Canberra courses he played last weekend to win last Thursday's twin-towns competition played in Forbes with a handy 41 points.
Keeping it in the host club Steve Uphill was runner-up with 40 points on a count-back from fellow club member fearless Frank Hanns.
Graham Cooke from Parkes took home the encouragement award while nearest-to-pins winners were Ken Sanderson (F) in A grade and John Dwyer (P) in B grade. In the twin-towns shield Forbes triumphed with 225 points to Parkes' 213.
A good roll-up of 31 players contested the day - 18 from Forbes and 13 from Parkes - with the locals coming out on top in the twin-towns shield 225 points to Parkes' 213.
The ball sweep went to 34 points (on a count-back) with the winners as follows: 40 points - Frank Hanns (F); 38 - Ted Morgan (F), Barry Shine (F), John Dwyer (P), Steve Edwards (F); 36 - John Fowler (P); 35 - Andrew Norton-Knight (F), Kath Jeffress (P), Scott Kirkman (F), Garry Pymont (F), Gordon Pritchard (P), Rob Staples (P), 34 Barry Parker (F), Lex Hodges (P).
Twin-towns vets play in Parkes on Thursday with nominations from 9am, while on Thursday week the Lachlan Valley Association play their monthly 18-hole competition in Condobolin.
A date to keep in mind, and to nominate now, is the Forbes Veterans Week of Golf scheduled for the week beginning Monday, May 1.
