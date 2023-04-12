On Anzac Day, we come together to pause for and honour every member of defence forces. From foreign shores to our sovereign waters, Australians have served and sacrificed to protect our freedoms across the globe.
Today, we honour all those who have served and pay tribute to the sacrifice of those who have lost their lives in defence of our country.
Australia has a long and proud history of military service, full of courage, heroism, and stoicism in the face of adversity. On Anzac Day, we honour our service members who have continued to protect and uphold our freedoms.
From that fateful day, landing on the beaches of Gallipoli to modern conflicts, our servicemen and women have made unimaginable sacrifices for our country.
This Anzac Day, please join us in remembering all those who have served, from our early diggers who stormed foreign shores to current service members who continue to defend our country from ever-evolving threats.
This year commemorate our veterans across Australia and come together, whether at traditional services or privately.
To our veterans and their families, we stand together again this year. We honour the service and recognise the sacrifices you have made. We stand to thank you for our freedom.
The 2023 Anzac Day commemorations in Parkes will commence at 5.30am with the traditional dawn service at the Memorial Hill, then we enjoy the hospitality of the Parkes Services Club with the breakfast, which will be followed by church services at both the Anglican and Catholic churches at 7.30am.
The annual Anzac Day march commences at 8.30am from out the front of the Parkes Services Club where it also concludes after a short stroll along Welcome Street up to Chamberlain Square before the parade turns right into Clarinda Street and right into Short Street to the Cenotaph opposite the Parkes Services Club.
Parkes Shire Council hosts the annual the commemoration of Anzac Day in Cooke Park commencing at 9am, with the highlights being the address by the special guest of honour and the speeches by students representing Parkes High School and Parkes East Public School.
There's also the laying of wreaths by members or ex-members of the military, as well as prominent local dignitaries.
SEE LAST YEAR'S COMMEMORATIONS:
Following the commemoration service members of the Parkes RSL Sub Branch adjourn to the Parkes Cemetery for the laying of wreaths at the War Graves Section about 10.45am.
The Parkes Services Club and the Parkes RSL Sub Branch play hosts to the annual Anzac Day luncheon which commences at 12 noon and this year in a break from tradition, members of the public are invited to attend this delightful three course luncheon and enjoy the special and highly entertaining speech by the special guest of honour.
They will also get to witness the drawing of the Parkes RSL Auxiliaries Anzac Day raffle which will see a lucky person win $500 worth of Ampol fuel.
Concluding the day's ceremonies are the Sounding of Retreat at 5pm at the Cenotaph in Cooke Park and at 6pm the Ode will be played at the Parkes Services Club.
Meanwhile in Peak Hill, the dawn service will commence the day's proceedings at 6.30am at the AIF Memorial Gates, followed by breakfast at the Peak Hill Ex-Services and Citizens Club. At 10.30am it's Fall In for the annual march which this year commences at Lindner Oval for the school students, while ex-service personnel, club directors, RSL and club members and the fire brigade will join the march at the corner of Derribong and Mingelow streets.
At 10.45am the march procession will move off along Mingelow Street up to the corner of Caswell Street (Newell Highway) before turning left and proceeding along the footpath to the AIF Memorial Gates.
Once all personnel have completed the march the commemorative service will commence about 11am at the AIF Memorial Gates where the guest of honour Cr Louise O'Leary will address the gathering. Addresses will also be made by students of Peak Hill Central and St Joseph's schools.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.