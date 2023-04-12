Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Shire and nation commemorate all who served and continue to serve this Anzac Day

By Paul Thomas
April 13 2023 - 8:30am
Parkes Shire communities will stand together once again on Anzac Day to pause, honour and thank all those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, who served and who continue to serve to protect our freedom. Picture by Christine Little
On Anzac Day, we come together to pause for and honour every member of defence forces. From foreign shores to our sovereign waters, Australians have served and sacrificed to protect our freedoms across the globe.

