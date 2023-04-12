Meanwhile in Peak Hill, the dawn service will commence the day's proceedings at 6.30am at the AIF Memorial Gates, followed by breakfast at the Peak Hill Ex-Services and Citizens Club. At 10.30am it's Fall In for the annual march which this year commences at Lindner Oval for the school students, while ex-service personnel, club directors, RSL and club members and the fire brigade will join the march at the corner of Derribong and Mingelow streets.