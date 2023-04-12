Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes' monthly Country Music Musters are bringing in some big audiences

By Christine Cox
Updated April 12 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:22am
Stephen R Cheney, Brian Collits on drums, Wade Dixon, Pam Byrne and Barry Green who was the Parkes and District Country Music Association's featured artist last month. Picture supplied
The Parkes Country Music Muster is on again this Sunday, April 16, with featured artist Trevor French.

