The Parkes Country Music Muster is on again this Sunday, April 16, with featured artist Trevor French.
Trevor is a well known singer/musician from Dubbo and is often seen performing in the local area.
The muster will be held as usual in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club commencing at 1pm.
We are very fortunate that we have the use of the Starlight Lounge for our musters. We don't have to worry about flies or dust, hot or cold weather, we just sit back and enjoy the comfortable surrounds of the club.
Have lunch in the bistro before the muster and/or stay for dinner in the bistro afterwards. Just have a lovely relaxing afternoon.
Our March muster welcomed one of our own very popular members and great supporter of country music, Barry Green as the featured performer, and he was supported by walk-up artists Craig Manderson, Stephen R Cheney, Garry Hemming, Lindy and Jock Charlton, Steve Canham (new to our musters, welcome Steve), Bruce Toole and Warren Van Akker.
Another fabulous afternoon of entertainment with the large audience joining in the singing and several couples enjoying the use of the dance floor.
Looking forward to seeing everyone at our muster on April 16 with Trevor French as our featured artist and reminding you that our May Muster will be held as normal on Mother's Day, May 14 so don't forget to put that one in your calendar as well.
