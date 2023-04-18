Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes and District Kennel Club thrilled to host its fourth agility and jumping trial this April

By Newsroom
Updated April 18 2023 - 11:09pm, first published 11:30am
Parkes and District Kennel Club members Virginia Rice and Nellie will be competing in their first agility and jumping trial in Parkes this weekend. Picture supplied
The Parkes and District Kennel Club will host its annual Agility and Jumping Trial on Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23.

