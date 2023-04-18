The Parkes and District Kennel Club will host its annual Agility and Jumping Trial on Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23.
This will be the fourth time Parkes has hosted this April trial and the club is expecting the event to be another huge success.
Dog agility is a dog sport in which a handler directs a dog through an obstacle course in a race for both time and accuracy.
Dogs run off leash with no food or toys as incentives, and the handler cannot touch either the dogs or the obstacles. Consequently, the handler's controls are limited to voice, movement, and various body signals, requiring exceptional training of the animal and coordination of the handler.
The event is shaping up to be a wonderful trial with 104 competitors entered with close to 700 runs over the weekend.
Kennel club president Denise Gersbach is thrilled with the number of entries for the trial.
"Our Parkes events are becoming very popular on the NSW Agility calendar," she said.
"We have received great support from the agility community with competitors travelling from all over NSW and the ACT.
"We have just completed a fencing project which enables us to offer two fully fenced competition rings which is a huge drawcard for our trial."
The Parkes club will be well represented with club members competing in the Novice, Excellent and Masters divisions. They are expecting some great results over the weekend.
Sharon Jeffries and her exciting Novice dog, Flick, entered their first trial over the Easter weekend with two first places.
Lynn Madden and Rain, Denise Gersbach and Vesper and Fiona Watts and Indie are all competing in the Masters level jumping events with consistent performances.
The club even has members having their very first trial, both for dog and handler, with Virginia Rice and Nellie all primed for their first competition.
The weekend will provide great entertainment for the local community with action commencing at the Kennel Club grounds in Victoria Street from 8.30am each day.
There will also be a great raffle running over the weekend with plenty of wonderful prizes to be won. A canteen will run all weekend with plenty of great breakfast and lunch options, as well as lots of home baked goods on sale.
"We have received great support from Parkes Shire Council with the maintenance of our grounds and are very appreciative of their ongoing support of our club," Denise said.
"We were also fortunate to receive a Northparkes Community Investment Grant to go towards some of our costs of hosting the trial.
"The event brings plenty of visitors to town with campgrounds and caravan parks expected to be full for the weekend."
