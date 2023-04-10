Parkes Champion-Post
Ward boys battle for first in ProKonnect Day Spa Stableford

By Peter Bristol
April 10 2023 - 7:08pm
Dale Strait was out having a hit at the Parkes Golf Club last month. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Dale Strait was out having a hit at the Parkes Golf Club last month. Picture by Jenny Kingham

A blustery and rain-threatening day greeted the early Saturday morning golfers to contest the ProKonnect Day Spa Stableford event. Our thanks go out to Sammi for sponsoring this event and many golfers could have used a pampering post the round. There were 51 golfers brave enough to have a hit.

