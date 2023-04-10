A blustery and rain-threatening day greeted the early Saturday morning golfers to contest the ProKonnect Day Spa Stableford event. Our thanks go out to Sammi for sponsoring this event and many golfers could have used a pampering post the round. There were 51 golfers brave enough to have a hit.
There were only 4 golfers to equal or better the stableford par score with the Ward boys Ian and James battling out for first prize - Ian getting a rare win over James with a 41 point haul beating James by 3.
Anthony Riach had a 37 point haul with Peter Bristol on 36.
Anthony was the only player to score in the 70's with a competitive 75 on the day then 5 back to James Ward and Blake Smith on 80.
In the ladies' event Cath Coates survived a countback to win with 32 points. Cath has settled into the Parkes course since arriving from Sydney and no doubt will enjoy the updated course when it arrives.
Interesting to see some of the older gents play well in the wind and cold with Reg Davison and Graham Cooke firing solid 34s and John Pearce, Rod Luyt and Tom Delmenico carding 33s.
The Nearest The Pins this week were - on the Harvey Norman 11th won Kath Jeffress on 288cm, the Westlime 15th won by Cath Coates on 510cm and the 18th won by Anthony Riach on 85cm.
Ball winners were Anthony Riach 37, Peter Bristol 36, Nick Strudwick, Phil Smith, Rod Kiley 35, Garry Phillips, Reg Davison, Mark Kelly, Graham Cooke, Tony Hendry 34.
The Captain vs President was won again by Captain Cath's team 160 to President Dave's 123. Looks like David might have to go on a recruitment drive!
Note to members that the Wednesday 18 holes will now be a medley event open to all members. There are new drone photos of the course development on our website showing progress as we meet some further milestones.
Next week is an 18 Hole Medley 4BBB Stableford / Individual in Conjunction Sponsored by Matthew Knighton.
