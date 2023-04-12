Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Prestigious Gersbach Cup and Freeman Shield bring Parkes' bowling clubs together

By Contributed
Updated April 12 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 1:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan Affleck from the Parkes Railway Bowling Club was runner-up in last Wednesday's social bowls. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Alan Affleck from the Parkes Railway Bowling Club was runner-up in last Wednesday's social bowls. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Parkes bowls

Handicap pairs

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.