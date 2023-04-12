Colin Hayward and Ian Simpson scored 2 shots on the first end of their pairs game against John Ward and John Corcoran, but that was the only and last time they were in front. The '2 Johns' bowled very well together, as they led by 11 shots to 7 after 11 ends and were able to match every challenge from Colin and Ian, winning by 19 shots to 11. This game was played on the lucky rink, with John Ward having the opportunity, post-game to win the jackpot. Despite being in charge of the random-draw machine, John wasn't able to draw out the lucky number, so the jackpot increased to $260 on Saturday.