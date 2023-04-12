Handicap pairs
A semi-final of handicap pairs was played on Saturday, with John Carr and Rob Irving afforded a 2 shot start under the handicap grading system in their match against Chris Harrison and Ricky Frame. John and Rob stormed to a handy lead of 7 shots to 1 after 5 ends. Chris and Ricky were playing catch-up all bowls all match, and it took them until the 19th end, to lead for the first time, 15 shots to 14.
John and Rob used all their experience to remain focused, determined to not the match slip after leading all match. Remained calm they did, as they won both the 2 remaining ends to win a classic match, defeating Chris and Ricky by 20 shots to 15, to advance to the Final.
Thursday social bowls
One game of triples and 3 games of social pairs was played on Thursday. Al Affleck, Bob Freeman and Tony Riordan struggled all game against Bernie Mitchell, Jim Blake and Col Mudie. Team Mudie combined well, only dropping 3 of the first 11 ends, and won convincingly by 29 shots to 13.
The heavy-weight feature game of the day saw Mick Simpson lead for Tom Furey against Brian Townsend and Warwick Parker. Mick and Tom were behind by 5 shots after 11 ends, but managed to pick up 6 shots over the next 3 ends to lead by 1 shot, 13 to 12. Unfortunately for them, the consistent Brian and the 'knee-ly 100%' Wok got out of first gear and finished over the top of Mick and Tom. Brian and Warwick bowled some pearlers' over the remaining ends, to win by 22 shots to 15.
Graeme Dixon and Ray Jones provided both Marty Tighe and George Bradley a free lesson in Bowls, dragging out the lesson for 20 ends, in a complete mis-match of a game.! It was no contest as Marty and George reached double-figures on the last end, by which stage Graeme and Ray had scored 28.
Colin Hayward and Ian Simpson scored 2 shots on the first end of their pairs game against John Ward and John Corcoran, but that was the only and last time they were in front. The '2 Johns' bowled very well together, as they led by 11 shots to 7 after 11 ends and were able to match every challenge from Colin and Ian, winning by 19 shots to 11. This game was played on the lucky rink, with John Ward having the opportunity, post-game to win the jackpot. Despite being in charge of the random-draw machine, John wasn't able to draw out the lucky number, so the jackpot increased to $260 on Saturday.
Saturday social bowls
Two games of triples were played on Saturday in very cool breezy weather by 12 hardy bowlers who had nothing better to do on a cool Saturday afternoon.
Marty Tighe led for John Wright and Skip Brian Townsend in a good game against John Ward, Tony Riordan and Skip Darryl McKellar. John Ward continued his good bowling form from last Thursday as he continually set up the head for his team, however they met their match in Brian Townsend. Brian played brilliant bowls, regularly saving the end with his pin-point weighted aqua bowls, much to the annoyance of his opponents. Team Townsend eventually prevailed after a tight tussle early, winning by 22 shots to 11.
Rhona Went led for Bob Freeman and Skip Rob Irving against Noel Johnstone, Ron Hornery and Skip Col Hayward. Team Irving led the scoring for the first few ends but found themselves with a challenge at the halfway point, as Col and his team reeled them in and led by 8 shots after 11 ends. Ron and Noel combined well to set up the heads for Colin to play his draw shots into, as they won 7 of the remaining ends, with team Hayward winning the game by 20 shots to 15.
The lucky rink jackpot draw was not held, due to insufficient rinks being played.
The lucky rink jackpot was $260 on Thursday and jackpots by $10 after each social bowls' day - a minimum 4 rinks need to be played for the jackpot to be activated.
The Bowling Club Members jackpot is at $2900 this Friday night, meat raffle draws start at 7pm.
Saturday social bowls this Saturday will see most bowlers playing in the prestigious annual Frank Gersbach Cup for the 2023 Bob and Geoff Freeman Shield match for 2023. The match is on this Saturday, April 15, 1pm, at Parkes Bowling and Sports Club.
The competition between the clubs was keenly fought last year. The Railway hold the Minor Cup, and Parkes Bowling Club holds both the Major Cup and the Shield. There will 56 bowlers on the main green representing both clubs, the 7 games are sure to be closely fought and played in friendly competitive spirit. Spectators are advised to arrive early to grab a good seat around the green.
- Marty Tighe
Happy Easter we hope you all had a visit from the Easter Bunny!
On Wednesday, April 5 we had social bowls. Winners were Junior Thorne and Wally Grant winning 16+10. Runners-up were Alan Affleck and Gene Rapp winning 14+10. Marble 17 came out with the Margins being 1, 3 and 10. The Jackpot this week will be $398.
On Saturday, April 8 we had social bowls. Winners were Clive Stibbard and Paul Townsend winning 16+12. Runners-up were George Greenhaulgh, Jake Brown and Tony Bright winning 15+8.
On Monday, April 10 we had social bowls. Winners were Myra Townsend and Pat Cooney winning 19+24. Runners-up were Joey Van Opynen and Geoff Leonard winning 18+22 and Third Place went to Annie Teague and Sammy Teague winning 18+5.
Championships
In the Major Singles Jim Daley defeated Alan Curteis, which secures our semi-finalists. Dougie Miller v Jim Daley and Phil Barnard v Tony Bright. Keep an eye out for these games as they will be worth a watch.
In the Minor Singles Chris Dunn defeated Stevie Torrens to secure the first spot in the final.
In the Club Triples Michael Hackett, Joey Van Opynen and Ricky Frame defeated Junior Thorne, Paul Lewin and Ray Griffith.
This week we have the Frank Gersbach Parkes Cup in conjunction with the Bob and Geoff Freeman Shield on Saturday, April 15 at the Town Bowling Club at 1pm.
In the club on Friday, April 14 we have Happy Hour 5-7pm, Meat Tray Raffles, Badge Draw ($600), Joker Draw ($2,500) and the Bistro serving their amazing meals from 6pm.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
- Paul Lewin
Several members have been travelling about the country lately and we wish them safe returns!
Those of us at home this week packed only our bowls' bags and hiked to the club in warm sunshine.
The road gang of Ground Control had been on the job early and as expected, the playing surface was perfect. What a terrific job the guys have done on the main green - come and play, and find out for yourself!
Three social games were set on the itinerary for Tuesday.
Eileen B and Merilyn R shared a seat and with their skip, Maureen B, set off in low gear. They soon increased the speed against Gwenda C and Lea O and accelerated away with a win on the M9.
T'was a traffic jam on M11. Team KKB (Kim E, Kay C, Brenda D) and Team FFL (Frances C, Fran D, Lorraine B) cheerfully motored along side by side for most of the trip. Kim was getting used to her new model and gear stick, and successfully mastered both, resulting in a narrow win for her team.
After a comfort stop, Merilyn, Maureen and Lea continued their trip with a short game of scroungers. Maureen found her top gear and raced away with the points.
Nominations are now open for our Open Classic Triples Tournament, to be held over the weekend of May 13-14. Please get your team of three together - mixed/men/women. More details to come.
To play social bowls next Tuesday, April 18, call the club, 6862 1446, between 9am-9.30am, with play to begin at 10am. Visitors and interested new players always welcome.
Milk n mats social roster: Betsy J.
- Lea Orr
Last weekend saw 11 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shoot at standard targets at both 25 and 50 metres for a collective score of 500 points.
Target Rifles 25m 50m Total
Brian Drabsch 250 247 497.
John Davis 250 246 496.
Ben Gibson 250 246 496.
Craig Gibson 250 241 491.
Steve Mitchell 247 236 483.
FIELD RIFLES
Alan Briton 247 244 491.
John Smeaton 249 237 486.
Ron Cunningham 248 235 483.
Nick McGrath 246 226 472.
Edward Briton 235 232 469.
And one shot for practice only. Then was some fierce competition between one father and son team and another between father, son and son-in-law team with the latter offloading his old rifles on them and coming off on top. Come on fair go. With the first mentioned, the son came out on top, well done.
Out next shoot is at 10am Sunday 16/4/23.
PARKES SSAA SPORTING CLAYS
At last month's shoot only 6 shooters braved the heatwave condition and shot in a 75 target day.
David Tanks 66, Jimmy Day 62, Brian Drabsch 61, Sean Russell 57, Mitch Clarke 53 and Chris day 51.
Our next shoot is at 1pm Saturday 15/4/23.
- Brian Drabsch
