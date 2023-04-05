Parkes Tennis has nine new Tennis Australia Trainee Accredited Coaches after they completed 20 hours of theory and on court-training over two and a half days.
Participants came from Coonamble, Bathurst and Dubbo to complete their training under the guidance of Tennis Australia Coach Developer Helen Magill.
Coaches must be 16 years and older to gain their Trainee Coach Membership with Tennis Australia.
Having nine Parkes coaches take part, with a further three in attendance as 'observers' is a credit to their personal commitment to provide the Parkes Shire with quality coaching throughout the HotShots stages for girls and boys aged three years to 13 years.
Parkes Tennis would like to extend its appreciation to Fulton Hogan Company who invested in these coaches to complete their professional development training.
All junior programs including HotShots will recommence on May 1.
Online registrations are now open at www.parkestennis.com.au.
Enquiries to Helen Magill on 0407 253 888.
Night competitions all conclude this week with results to follow next week.
The next Monday and Tuesday night competitions will commence May 1.
Rally4Ever will be on this morning at 9.30am-10.30am then take a break over the holidays and will return on Thursday May 4 at 9.30am.
This is a free social session for anyone to come along and have some fun.
No experience or equipment needed.
If you would like to hire a court over Easter or the holidays all bookings are online www.parkestennis.com.au.
