Parkes Public School had an extremely successful Easter fete on Saturday as residents came out in droves to support the event.
The school grounds were buzzing from 9am until 2pm with lots to see and do for the whole family.
There were games and competitions, sideshow alley, raffles, stalls, live entertainment and even an Easter egg hunt, all to raise vital funds for some very special projects.
Hosted by the school's P&C Committee, the money is planned to go towards constructing a amphitheatre and outdoor stage.
Jane Howard from Parkes Public School said they were over the moon by the success and support they received for their first fete in six years.
The last time the school held a fete was in 2017.
Mrs Howard said they will announce their final fundraising figure in the coming weeks.
In the meantime here are some snaps from the day (see gallery above).
We've been busy covering some very special events in the Parkes Shire over the last few weeks. Check them out here:
There's plenty more photo galleries like this that appear in our multimedia section on our website.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.