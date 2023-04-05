Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Railway Bowling Club create history after three teams qualify for Central West Zone 4 open pennants

By Paul Lewin
Updated April 5 2023 - 9:02pm, first published 9:00pm
In what is believed to be a first for the Parkes Railway Bowling Club, three teams are into the finals series of the Central West's Zone 4 open pennants. Picture supplied
There's been some big celebrations at the Parkes Railway Bowling Club after a record three teams qualified for the finals series of the open pennants for the Central West's Zone 4 Bowling Association.

