There's been some big celebrations at the Parkes Railway Bowling Club after a record three teams qualified for the finals series of the open pennants for the Central West's Zone 4 Bowling Association.
All three teams, involving more than 40 bowlers in total, went into the last round in second place of their respective sections and all came out on top.
The club's Grade 5's now head to Condobolin to play against Molong, Gilgandra and Nyngan, its Grade 6's head to Lithgow City to play against Dubbo City, Cobar, Wallerawang and Canowindra, while the Grade 7's head to Orange City to take on Cowra, Mudgee, Bathurst, Manildra and Dubbo Macquarie all vying for a place in the top 16 of the state.
"Congratulations to all involved, we have never had three teams make it this far before and we love representing our club and our town at this level," Parkes Railway Bowling Club secretary Paul Lewin said.
Meanwhile on the local greens...
On Wednesday, March29 the club had social bowls. Winners were Bryce McKinnon and Paul Lewin winning 16+18. Runners-up were Bruce Jones and Chris Dunn winning 16+16 and third place went to Jan Griffith and Helen Clark winning 16+14.
Marble 5 came out and the margins were 2, 14, 16 and 18. The jackpot this week is $382.
On Saturday, April 1 social bowls winners were Ray Griffith and Jan Griffith winning 14+15. Runners-up were George Greenhalgh and Helen Clark winning 14+7.
Championships
In the Major Singles Phil Barnard defeated Lea Tanks, Doug Miller defeated Tony Latter and Alan Curteis defeated Dave Johnson.
In the Minor Singles Annie Teague defeated Graham Cole.
In the Major Pairs Jim Daley and Lea Tanks Defeated Phil Barnard and Paul Lewin and Aaron Thorne and Gene Rapp defeated Doug Miller and Luke Ramsay.
In the Minor Pairs Marty Fitzpatrick and John Corcoran defeated Trish Allen and Stevie Torrens.
In the Club Triples John Chew, Shane Hodge and Sam Teague defeated Pauline Currey, John Corcoran and Nev Kirwan and Lea Tanks, Peter Job and Peter Creith defeated Alan Cameron, Mike Phillips and Geoff Leonard.
This week we have social bowls Saturday, April 8 at 1pm and social bowls on Monday, April 10 at 1pm. Everyone is welcome and bowls are available. Names in 30 minutes prior to start times.
Club Easter Trading Hours:
We wish everyone a happy Easter and we will see you at the Railway.
Toot Toot!
