20,000 fingerlings released into Lake Endeavour

By Newsroom
August 1 2023 - 11:30am
Cr Marg Applebee and Cr Bill Jayet helped Parkes Shire Council staff release 20,000 fingerlings, consisting of 14,000 Murray Cod and 6000 Golden perch, into Lake Endeavour. Picture supplied
Parkes Shire Council has released thousands of fingerlings into Lake Endeavour as part of ongoing efforts to promote the health and biodiversity of our region's waterways.

