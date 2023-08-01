20,000 fingerlings released into Lake Endeavour

Parkes Shire Council has released thousands of fingerlings into Lake Endeavour as part of ongoing efforts to promote the health and biodiversity of our region's waterways.
In total 20,000 fingerlings were released, consisting of 14,000 Murray Cod and 6000 Golden Perch.
The release was made possible by the Recreational Fishing (Freshwater) Trust through a native fish stocking initiative run by the Department of Primary Industries Fisheries.
Parkes Shire Council's Environment and Sustainability Coordinator, Michael Chambers, said fish stocking supports native fish populations, benefitting our community in several ways.
"Fish stocking promotes ecosystem health by supporting populations of declining and threatened freshwater species, while also boosting the quality of recreational fishing in our area," Mr Chambers said.
However, recreational fishermen will need to wait some time before these fish are ready to be caught.
"Generally, it takes at least two years before fingerlings reach a catchable size. However, Parkes Shire Council has regularly carried out fish stocking at Lake Endeavour since 2016, making the site theoretically ideal for fishing now," Mr Chambers said.
Present at the release of the fingerlings were Parkes Shire councillors Cr Marg Applebee and Cr Bill Jayet.
"Fish stocking efforts are so important for fostering a sustainable and productive environment at Lake Endeavour, while restoring local fish populations," Cr Applebee said.
"It has the added bonus of providing residents and visitors with the opportunity to participate in passive recreation for years to come".
Murray Cod and Golden Perch usually occur together in Australian freshwater ways. Both species are widespread throughout the Murray Darling Basin but have declined or completely disappeared in many areas.
The decline of these fish, like so many freshwater species, is due to several human drivers, namely river regulation, disrupted migrations and spawning behaviour, cold-water pollution under large dams, and barriers to migration and recolonisation created by weirs and dams.
However, populations have been successfully re-established following stocking efforts commenced.
Anglers wishing to fish at Lake Endeavour must apply for a recreational fishing licence through the Service NSW website and pay the associated fee.
Access permits for Lake Endeavour are available from council for recreational activities such as bushwalking, bird watching, fishing, and picnicking.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.