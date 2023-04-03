Rob Staples won the day but Forbes took the team honours in last week's twin-towns veteran's golf competition played at the Parkes Golf Course.
Twenty-six players contested the 18-hole event with Parkes' Rob Staples and Greg Webb from Forbes both carding 37 stableford points with Staples getting the decision on a count-back.
They were followed by a quartet of players on 36 points in what was a keenly contested day played in perfect weather conditions.
In the twin-towns shield Forbes with its 10 players took this week's glory and were the winners by a point - 211 points to Parkes' 210.
Nearest-to-pin winners were Forbes' Niel Duncan and John Dwyer from Parkes on the fourth hole, while the Parkes pair of Phil Bishop and Gordon Pritchard were the closest on the 11th.
The encouragement award went to Parkes' John Pearce.
The ball sweep went to 34 points with the winners as follows: 36 points - Andrew Grierson, Niel Duncan and Peter Grayon from Forbes and Dale Stait, Parkes; 35 - Kath Jeffress and John Fowler (P); 34 - Gordon Pritchard (P) and Geoff Drane (F).
This week Forbes will host the 18-hole event - registrations from 9.30am for a 10am start.
IN OTHER SPORTING NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.