Parkes' Rob Staples wins the day while Forbes takes team event by one point in veterans golf competition

By John Dwyer
Updated April 4 2023 - 12:02am, first published 12:00am
Parkes' John Fowler was among the ball sweep winners with 35 points in the veterans golf competition. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Parkes' John Fowler was among the ball sweep winners with 35 points in the veterans golf competition. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Rob Staples won the day but Forbes took the team honours in last week's twin-towns veteran's golf competition played at the Parkes Golf Course.

