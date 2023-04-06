Parkes women off to a great start to the Western Masters Hockey League

The Parkes Women's Masters Hockey team has made a great start to the Western Masters Hockey League season with two victories in the open round robin day of competition in Bathurst on Sunday.
Parkes had two wins from two matches on the day defeating Dubbo 3-1 and Bathurst 3-0.
In the first match against Dubbo, Parkes played a composed match of hockey using a strong passing game to create opportunities in attack.
Goals were scored by Casey Miles, Lisa Robertson and Janelle Thompson in the match.
Best and Fairest points were awarded to Casey Miles, Janelle Thompson and Lee Hodge.
In the second match, Parkes dominated the midfield and created many attacking opportunities in the match.
Goals were scored by Casey Miles, Janelle Thompson and Lisa Robertson.
Best and Fairest points were awarded to Tracie Sams, Denise Gersbach, Terina Johns and Casey Miles.
