Parkes women off to a great start to the Western Masters Hockey League

By Denise Gersbach
April 6 2023 - 1:12pm
Parkes Masters ladies, back, Tracie Sams, Terina Johns, Natalie Kelly, Lisa Clarke, Lee Hodge, Lisa Robertson; front, Maureen Massey, Denise Gersbach, Janelle Thompson, Casey Miles, Jane Grosvenor. Picture supplied
The Parkes Women's Masters Hockey team has made a great start to the Western Masters Hockey League season with two victories in the open round robin day of competition in Bathurst on Sunday.

