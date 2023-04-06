Thursday social bowls
Sixteen bowlers enjoyed humid conditions last Thursday playing 4 games of social pairs. Although none of the final scores in any of the games were close, the bowlers enjoyed the precipitation free environment and the use of the newly renovated TV green.
Bob Freeman and Gary McPhee struggled for the first half of their pairs game against John Carr and John Corcoran. Bobby and Gaz were down by 12 shots as they turned for home, and whilst eventually being well beaten,(16 shots to 23), they did manage to outscore the 2 John's in the second half of the game.
In a similar pattern, and result, Rob Irving and John Wright were down by 11 shots after 11 ends, against the wily Al Affleck and the durable Col Mudie. Big Al and Col applied the mercy rule in the second half of the game, as Rob and John worked their way back to make the scores respectful, despite losing by 19 shots to 26.
The closest game of the day was between John Ward and Tony 'Rocky' Riordan who eventually won by just 7 shots, against Ray Jones and Guy Ellery. The blue bowl Bowlers matched John and Rocky until the 13th end, with only 2 shots the difference, however the draw shots from Rocky and the wicks from 'Wicks' Ward eventually shook off the challenge from Ray and Guy, as Wardy and Rocky won by 21 shots to 14.
Picking up 4 shots on the 17th end enabled Rob Tinker and Greg Townsend to finish on double figures (12), although they were soundly beaten by Col Hayward and his draw shot protégé', Chris Harrison. Col, with his borrowed green bowls and Chris's tri-coloured bowls, started strongly and never let up, finishing with a big win in a game played that was played in great spirit.
Saturday social bowls
Twenty-four bowlers took to the main green on Saturday to play two games of triples and 3 games of social pairs. Bowlers welcomed Mick Tomkins for his first bowls game with the Club, as he played against his mate Dave Reilly in the triples. Mick displayed his obvious bowling ability, and then later showed off his party tricks by winning 2 of the 6 prizes in the 100 Club draws, after bowls!
'The Friendly Club' warmly welcomes visitors, newbies to town, and any anyone else who would like to have a game of social bowls (note - we can't guarantee that you will win a raffle prize on your first visit, though!).
A social pairs game was played under the 2-4-2 format with Marty Tighe pairing up with Col Mudie. They battled hard all game against Tom Furey and Chris Harrison, being dominated by the accurate Tom and the draw bowls by Chris. On the 18th end, Marty and Col reached double figures and were super quick to update the score-board! Tom and Chris complemented each other annoyingly nicely, teaming up with a nice combinations of draw bowls and weighted shots, mixed in with a few wicks - likely borrowed from Wardy! Tom and Chris held out a fast-finishing Mud-eye and Marty, winning 18 shots to 15.
Joe Davies skipped for veteran Club life-member Col Hayward in a good tussle against fellow life-member John Car and Gary McPhee. The scores were level after 11 ends, however Joe, who is hearing clearly now, and the green bowls of Col won 8 of the remaining ends to draw away to a comfortable win, by 27 shots to 13.
Rhona Went and Tony 'Rocky' Riordan played against Brian Townsend and John Wright in a very even pairs game in which the scores were also level at the halfway mark. Brian and John picked up 5 shots on the 18th end, breaking the dead-lock in the scores and were able to absorb the pressure from Rhona and Tony, to hold on and win by 18 shots to 12.
One of the Teams in one of the triples games only reached double figures on the 20th end! It was however very pleasing to see that the team of George Bradley, Jo Simpson and John Ward were in good humour, enjoying playing bowls, and a day out on the greens, against an in-form combination of Ray 'birthday boy' Jones, Bob Freeman and Guy Ellery.
The evergreen consistent 'Mighty' Mal Porter led for Rob Irving and Dave Reilly against Bernie Mitchell, Mick Simpson and Mick Tomkins in a triples game that was as intriguing as it was surprising, considering the talented bowlers on display.
On the scorecard, this triples game appeared to be very well selected and evenly balanced, and the score at the halfway mark of just 1 shot in favour of team Reilly justified this first impression. Unfortunately, team Tomkins were unable to keep pace with Mighty Mal and the 'ice-man organiser' Rob Irving, as they set up the heads for Dave Reilly to polish off their opposition, winning by 22 shots to 13.
The lucky rink jackpot is $250 today (Thursday) and jackpots by $10 after each social bowls day - a minimum 4 rinks need to be played for the jackpot to be activated. So get on down to the club today and Easter Saturday, enjoy the atmosphere and company of our social bowlers, and you may even be lucky enough to roll out of the club and greet the Easter Bunny with some extra cash!
All bowlers (open) are reminded and encouraged to nominate for the first 2023 match against Parkes Railway Bowling Club for the Frank Gersbach Cup and the Bob and Geoff Freeman Shield, on Saturday April 15, 1pm, at Parkes Bowling and Sports Club. The competition between the clubs was keenly fought last year. The Railway hold the Minor Cup, and Parkes Bowling Club holds both the Major Cup and the Shield. Nomination form on the noticeboard.
IN OTHER SPORTING NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.