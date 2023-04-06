A social pairs game was played under the 2-4-2 format with Marty Tighe pairing up with Col Mudie. They battled hard all game against Tom Furey and Chris Harrison, being dominated by the accurate Tom and the draw bowls by Chris. On the 18th end, Marty and Col reached double figures and were super quick to update the score-board! Tom and Chris complemented each other annoyingly nicely, teaming up with a nice combinations of draw bowls and weighted shots, mixed in with a few wicks - likely borrowed from Wardy! Tom and Chris held out a fast-finishing Mud-eye and Marty, winning 18 shots to 15.