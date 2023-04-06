In B grade Matt Clarke held his nerve and kept his game together to fire a very good 82 to defeat Richard Hamilton on a countback, with Jake Thompson on 83 and Dub Rodgers and Wayne Powter on 84's. Matt puts a bit of time on the course honing the power game so it was good to see him pick up the major B grade prize. In the scratch event Richard managed to reverse the result and lead the field in with his 64 just stopping Matt from getting the double with his 65 just failing. Richard is another that figures regularly in the Monthly Medal finishes and knows when the big events are on. Torin Hando and Dub Rodgers both came in with creditable 68's.