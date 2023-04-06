Saturday was the April Monthly Medal and a small field of 62 contested the Telescope Tyres and Batteries / Hankook Masters event with the daily sponsor being 1300 Bugman and we thank Lewie and his company for the ongoing support they provide the PGC. We are currently playing the old back nine course twice with a temporary green on hole 16 as the course is getting closer to having its final pieces built and the grow-in period is underway for the majority of fairways and greens.
In A Grade Michael Dumesny stood up and had a solid 74 off the stick to take out the scratch award this moth. There were only 2 other players scoring in the 70's in A grade with Wayne Parker acknowledging the importance of the Monthly Medal day and firing a solid 77 and was chased home by Rob Hey with a 79. In the nett event Wayne turned the tide and was the winner with his 67 being too good for the field and he was followed in by Michael with a 69 and Nym Dziuba finishing strongly with a 70.
In B grade Matt Clarke held his nerve and kept his game together to fire a very good 82 to defeat Richard Hamilton on a countback, with Jake Thompson on 83 and Dub Rodgers and Wayne Powter on 84's. Matt puts a bit of time on the course honing the power game so it was good to see him pick up the major B grade prize. In the scratch event Richard managed to reverse the result and lead the field in with his 64 just stopping Matt from getting the double with his 65 just failing. Richard is another that figures regularly in the Monthly Medal finishes and knows when the big events are on. Torin Hando and Dub Rodgers both came in with creditable 68's.
In C grade David Speakman stepped up and took out the nett and scratch with his 84 three strokes clear of Joseph Tanswell and further stroke back to Ross Smith. David has been in good form this year and 84 was competitive across the whole field let alone the C grade comp. In the nett he recorded a 65 and was only a stroke in front of Joseph and wily veteran Bob Barter a further stroke back. David also received a bit of a haircut from the handicapper for his efforts.
This month the competitive Griffins Leading Edge putting competition was won by Ian Phipps, who has won this event more than any other player over the last few years, with a score of 26 putts. Certainly, shows that putting is a key ingredient in an A grader's game. The Norman family sponsored Wally Norman Vets Medal was taken out by Ross Smith who is always in the top players for this award.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were - 11th by Jake Thompson at 49cm, 15th by Finne Latu at 221cm and the 18th by Jake Thompson at 160cm. The lucrative 11th hole was won by Jake Thompson at 49cm this week. In the ladies putting competition Anita Medcalf picked up the prize with 28 putts and Anita also picked up the Sat and overall medal with a 71 nett beating home Mel Matthews by 3 strokes.
Ball winners were Joseph Tanswell, Bob Barter 66, Torin Hando, Dub Rodgers 68, Nym Dziuba, Finne Latu, Jake Thompson 70, Trevor Chatman, Phil Smith, Wayne Powter 71, Aaron Drabsch, Rob Staples 72, Garry Phillips, Beau Tanswell, Rod Luyt, Brian Hogan Snr 73.
This Saturday is an 18 Hole Medley Stableford Sponsored by club professional Jake O'Brien and his ProKonnect shop.
