Let the games begin Advertising Feature

There are a wide range of tasks in which the teams must compete throughout the competition. File Picture

The Canowindra International Balloon Challenge (CIBC) can be a lot of hard work and planning for the balloon teams and pilots. The Balloon Challenge Competition involves the pilots completing a number amazing tasks such as the Hare and Hound, Land Run, Elbow, Race To Area, and Key Grab.



It's been said the Key Grab is one of the more difficult and spectacular tasks and CIBC Vice President, Adam Barrow, said it was one the pilots loved.



The teams begin their day early to take advantage of better flying conditions. File Picture

"You have to fly from three kilometres away under a bubble of hot air that you cant steer, then try and take an 80cm foam key off the top of a pole," he said. "It's incredibly challenging and has only been done four times in Australia."

The launch sites for the competition change depending on the tasks and weather, but Adam said that people can follow the balloons on their quest for glory. "People can follow Facebook for launch sites as we let people know as soon as the pilots know.

CIBC Vice President and balloon pilot, Adam Barrow, is ready for the competitions tasks to begin. File Picture

"People can follow the balloons along on the roads, but ae asked to please not drive into any private property," he said. "You can catch the balloons from Wednesday to Sunday, from 6am until about 8am and again in the afternoons around 4pm depending on the weather."