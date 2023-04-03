Parkes Champion-Post
Man charged with high-range drink driving after allegedly crashing into Cumnock Police Station

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
April 3 2023 - 3:32pm
The man allegedly returned a postive reading after the incident. Picture by Carla Freedman
A man has been charged after allegedly crashing into a Central West police station fence while three times the legal limit.

