Bushfire danger period extended in Parkes, Forbes, Weddin and Lachlan Shire Council areas

By Newsroom
April 5 2023 - 4:00am
The bushfire danger period has been extended in Grenfell, Forbes, Lachlan and Parkes local government areas. File photo.
With an increased risk of grass fires continuing across large parts of the state, the bush fire danger period is being extended in 44 local government areas across NSW including in the Parkes Shire.

