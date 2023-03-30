Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Adavale Lane Hall, Peak Hill Preschool Kindergarten, Parkes Bowling and Sports Club granted $41,500 in total

Christine Little
By Christine Little
March 30 2023 - 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adavale Lane Community Hall, located north-west of Parkes at Goonumbla and in the centre between Alectown, Peak Hill and Trundle, was impacted by flooding during 2022. Picture by Adavale Lane Community Centre Facebook page
Adavale Lane Community Hall, located north-west of Parkes at Goonumbla and in the centre between Alectown, Peak Hill and Trundle, was impacted by flooding during 2022. Picture by Adavale Lane Community Centre Facebook page

The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) has awarded record funding to 176 community projects across remote, rural and regional Australia, with three of those in the Parkes Shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.