The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) has awarded record funding to 176 community projects across remote, rural and regional Australia, with three of those in the Parkes Shire.
Just over $2 million in grants has been handed out as part of the Strengthening Rural Communities program, it's the largest SRC round on record FRRR says for both funding awarded and the number of projects funded.
More than $41,500 is going towards projects in Parkes.
Adavale Lane Community Centre will receive the biggest share with $24,250 to go towards flood mitigation around the hall after a nightmare year of flooding.
The project will involve digging drains to divert water away from the hall and raising the ground level around the building with a blue metal road base. And a car park will be built out the front.
Northparkes Mines has also granted the hall committee funding for materials needed to build a loading ramp, as part of their Community Investment Program.
Peak Hill Preschool Kindergarten has been handed $10,000 for an expansion of its services.
The aim is to improve day care access for disadvantaged families by contributing to the development of a community-run long day care facility and community room in Peak Hill.
And Parkes Bowling and Sports Club has been granted $7346 for a kitchen oven upgrade.
The current industrial gas oven will be removed and replaced with a new one to increase the safety and capacity for use by the many non-sporting community groups that use the facilities.
Collaboratively funded by a number of donors, the SRC program gives small communities across rural Australia access to funds for a broad range of initiatives that directly and clearly benefit the local area and people.
The program is split into three streams: Small and Vital - which are what the Peak Hill Preschool and bowling club received, Prepare and Recover - what Adavale Lane hall falls under, and Rebuilding Regional Communities which supports recovery from COVID-19.
Jill Karena from FRRR said this record-breaking SRC round is a clear indication of the level of support that remote, rural and regional Australia needs.
"In the history of the SRC program and its predecessors dating back to 2000, we've never awarded this amount of money or this many small grants," she said.
"That in itself speaks volumes about the need for resources and support in rural communities around the country.
"What we saw in the applications in this round, across each of the streams, was a strong emphasis on individual and community health and social wellbeing.
"This is a reflection of how the last few years have impacted remote, rural and regional areas. Back-to-back natural disasters, the pandemic and now the cost-of-living crisis have left people with limited resources when it comes to prioritising their wellbeing."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
