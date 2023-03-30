Parkes Champion-Post
Double demerits here for Easter

March 30 2023 - 2:16pm
Double demerit points will apply on NSW roads from Thursday, April 6 until Monday, April 10. Image supplied
Double demerit points will apply on NSW roads from Thursday, April 6 until Monday, April 10. Image supplied

Double demerit points will apply on NSW roads from Thursday, April 6 until Monday, April 10 (inclusive) as Police encourage road users to look out for each over the Easter break.

