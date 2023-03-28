This is an important course for any coaches currently in and wanting to coach HotShots. Parkes will have 12 coaches involved in the 2 day course. They have already spent time indoors completing the theory components in regards to child safeguarding and roles and responsibilities of the coach. The practical sessions will take place 8am-4pm Saturday and Sunday. Coaches from Bathurst, Dubbo and Coonamble will join the 12 Parkes coaches for the weekend.