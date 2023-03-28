Cooper Rathbone was a very excited boy on Monday afternoon when his name was drawn from the HotShots Happy Box as the Term 1 winner.
The 'happy box' is where all the participants get to put a ticket into the special box after their lesson if they have been respectful to their coach, their friends in the group, their equipment and they have given their best efforts with a positive attitude. They also receive a bonus ticket if they are wearing their HotShots shirt.
Cooper loves coming to HotShots in the Red Stage and has a lot of fun learning new skills with his coaches Will Rix and Asha Munodawafa. Well done Cooper!
HotShots has finished for Term 1. The online registrations for Term 2 will open this Sunday, April 2 at 7pm. www.parkestennis.com.au
HotShots is a junior tennis program for ages 4yrs-13yrs using modified racquets, balls and courts to suit the size and ability levels of all players giving kids the confidence to continue to learn through a games-based fun learning environment.
HotShots runs Monday-Thursday after school 3.30pm-7pm with groups of a maximum of 4 players coming for half an hour once a week. Cost is $120 and includes a free racquet for first time registrations and a HotShots t-shirt. Active Kids Vouchers are accepted and can be used when registering.
Further enquiries please phone Helen Magill on 0407 253 888.
This weekend Parkes Tennis Club will be hosting a Tennis Australia Coaching Course to upskill coaches in the HotShots space.
This is an important course for any coaches currently in and wanting to coach HotShots. Parkes will have 12 coaches involved in the 2 day course. They have already spent time indoors completing the theory components in regards to child safeguarding and roles and responsibilities of the coach. The practical sessions will take place 8am-4pm Saturday and Sunday. Coaches from Bathurst, Dubbo and Coonamble will join the 12 Parkes coaches for the weekend.
Many thanks to the Fulton Hogan company who have invested in this community project. The team at Fulton Hogan Parkes led by David Villella see the benefit of promoting an active and healthy lifestyle and value the work Parkes Tennis Club is continuing to provide through both their junior and senior programs for the community.
Parkes Tennis is extremely grateful for the support Fulton Hogan has given our young coaches in the Parkes Shire who will acquire a greater skillset after this weekend's course to continue to grow participation and encourage active lifestyles through tennis for the benefit of the Parkes community.
Monday night ladies and Tuesday night mixed competitions will conclude on Tuesday, April 3 and 4. The Tuesday night mixed are playing a wash-out round tonight at 7pm.
Tuesday mornings ladies from 8.30am and Saturday evenings from 6.30pm.
Thursday mornings is Parkes Tennis' Rally4Ever program where anyone can come along regardless of playing experience and enjoy some fun games, activities and socialising. 9.30-10.30am. Today and April 6 then a 3 week break and will return May 4.
The weather is superb for a hit of tennis. The courts may be hired online at www.parkestennis.com.au during either day or night. $15/hr during the day and $20/hr when using the lights. You receive a unique code to enter into the pad on the gate. Push the gate hard and it will unlatch, and enjoy your tennis.
Parkes Tennis Club held its AGM last week. A very small but enthusiastic group of people attended with all positions filled.
Helen Magill will sit her 30th year as president while Tony Goodrick has put his hand up to be vice president. Toni Unger will be secretary and Leanne Arndell treasurer. Toni Unger and Catherine Forbes will head the canteen operations and Toni has agreed to coordinate the Monday night ladies comp. Helen will tend to publicity, social media, reporting, tournaments, special events, projects, competitions and sports council. The committee will include James Cain, Yolanda Forsyth, Greg Magill, Lyn Pengilly and Brendon Hunt.
Many thanks to outgoing secretary Sharon Hunt and vice president Brendon Hunt who both served Parkes Tennis well beyond what was expected of them. Sharon will be sorely missed while Brendon has agreed to stay on the committee for the coming year. Also grateful to outgoing treasurer Andrew Slattery who moved to Orange and onto Melbourne with his work in the mining industry, and still maintained the position and role throughout 2022.
Volunteers provide an irreplaceable service. Volunteers benefit communities, the economy and social cohesion. Volunteers certainly make a difference and Parkes Tennis are appreciative of all the volunteers who give their time especially the new committee for the 2023/24 year ahead.
