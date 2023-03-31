Road closed and road works signs are a frequent sight across the Parkes Shire at the moment as multiple projects are in progress - the Parkes Bypass, pothole repairs and a new roundabout.
There's also a new speed limit at the two rail crossings just south of Parkes.
The intersection of Bushman and Dalton Streets has been temporarily closed since March 13, and will be until July 28 for the construction of a roundabout.
There will be temporary changes to road priorities during this time, with Middleton Street to give way to Page Street during these works.
Currajong Street has been a hive of activity with road upgrades and will be closed once again from April 12 until April 24 for asphalt resurfacing works between Victoria and Bushman Streets, including the intersection of Victoria and Currajong Street.
Parkes Shire Council intends to conduct the works between these dates from 7am to 5pm, weather permitting.
Transport for NSW is alerting drivers of changed traffic conditions in multiple areas for the construction of the bypass.
Temporary road closures will be in place between 11am and 2pm on Thursday, April 6 to allow for more blasting to remove hard rock.
The locations are:
Traffic will be held at closure points and motorists may experience delays of up to 10 minutes.
Motorists are also advised that temporary traffic changes will continue intermittently on Bogan Road between Deep Lead Road and the Newell Highway for pavement construction work for about five months.
Traffic control, boom gates and a temporary 40km/h speed limit reduction will be intermittently used between 7am and 6pm from Monday to Friday and 8am to 6pm on some Saturdays.
Transport for NSW has a temporary road closure in place at Thomas Street after naturally occurring asbestos was discovered on the bypass construction site. This impacts the route for heavy vehicles and local traffic.
For more information on these works and to view the detour route, you can visit council's website.
There's been road sealing taking place on the Newell Highway at Peak Hill over a 1.5 kilometre section, about four kilometres south of Peak Hill.
And there's now a reduced speed limit at two rail level crossings on the Newell Highway just south of Parkes which came into effect permanently on March 31.
The speed limit on the northern and southern approaches to the level crossings at Tichborne and Parkes will be reduced from 110km/h to 80km/h in both directions.
These changes are part of a NSW Government regional level crossings safety campaign, the Railway Level Crossing Speed Reduction Program.
"The reduced speed limits will add about seven seconds to journeys through each level crossing, or just 14 seconds for a trip between Parkes and Forbes for vehicles travelling at the speed limit," Transport for NSW said in its alert.
New signage has been installed on the approaches to both level crossings to advise motorists of the changes and all drivers are advised to slow down in the area.
Motorists are being asked to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control for the safety of everyone.
Council and Transport for NSW thank residents for their patience while all of these works are carried out.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic app or call the Transport Management Centre on 132 701.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
