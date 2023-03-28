Parkes Public School has a very egg-citing event taking place this Saturday and it's all to support some very special projects.
The school's grounds will be buzzing with activity as its P&C hosts an Easter fete. The profits from this major fundraiser will be used to update and transform new areas in the school grounds into an amphitheatre and outdoor stage.
And do they have some fun in store for you - from 9am until 2pm, there will be games, stalls, live entertainment, barbecue and cafe, and a student portrait exhibition.
The sideshow alley alone includes coin toss, lucky dips, face painting, sponge throw, footy toss, putt putt golf, obstacle course, Easter egg and treasure hunts, craft stall and more.
There's also an auction with all items on display on the day - these can also be found on the school's Facebook page - and an Easter egg guessing competition with the winner announced at the fete.
The P&C is also seeking donations of fresh produce to sell at its cake stall at the fete. If anyone has any fresh garden produce, they can bring it down to the school hall on Friday afternoon or Saturday morning.
"We'd like to thank our families and the wider Parkes community for supporting our major fundraiser this year," the school wrote on its Facebook page.
Two plans have been selected for the upgrades and works at the school.
A proposed amphitheatre is planned to go in the Year 3-6 playground, where work will include converting the sloped embankment between the primary bus shelter and the school's sensory garden area to construct the amphitheatre.
The school said there is an opportunity to build arch walls into the embankment to provide tiered seating and create a functional outdoor classroom.
Meanwhile an outdoor stage is planned for the K-2 playground.
A raised timber stage will be installed between the school's Wiradjuri garden and other existing garden, offering a platform for school assemblies, presentations, performances and plays, and an outdoor classroom. Wide access steps and a ramp will offer easy access to the stage, and all will be linked to the Wiradjuri garden, towards the south and an extension of this space.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.